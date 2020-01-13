Locked on Aggies: Vanquishing Vanderbilt

COLLEGE STATION - Rome wasn't built in a day. Neither will Texas A & M's basketball program. Still, with the strength under Buzz Williams, things are trending in the right direction.

With their 19-point victory over Vanderbilt this past weekend, the Aggies move to 2-1 in Southeastern Conference play. Granted, the Commodores were without SEC-leading score Aaron Nesmith, perhaps A & M still would have claimed victory with him on the court.

It was smart shooting and excellent defensive play from young talent that led to a victory. Freshman guard Andre Gordon scored a career-high 15 points and played in 26 minutes while Josh Nebo continued his success in the paint. The senior grabbed seven rebounds to go along with his eight points and two blocks.

While A & M improves to 8-6, there's still questions surrounding the program. How far along are they in the first season under Williams? Will they be able to show that style of play against a real contender? Who are the leaders moving forward? As the team progresses throughout the SEC, only time should answer the following questions.

