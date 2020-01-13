AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Locked on Aggies: Vanquishing Vanderbilt

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Rome wasn't built in a day. Neither will Texas A&M's basketball program. Still, with the strength under Buzz Williams, things are trending in the right direction. 

With their 19-point victory over Vanderbilt this past weekend, the Aggies move to 2-1 in Southeastern Conference play.  Granted, the Commodores were without SEC-leading score Aaron Nesmith, perhaps A&M still would have claimed victory with him on the court. 

It was smart shooting and excellent defensive play from young talent that led to a victory. Freshman guard Andre Gordon scored a career-high 15 points and played in 26 minutes while Josh Nebo continued his success in the paint. The senior grabbed seven rebounds to go along with his eight points and two blocks. 

While A&M improves to 8-6, there's still questions surrounding the program. How far along are they in the first season under Williams? Will they be able to show that style of play against a real contender? Who are the leaders moving forward? As the team progresses throughout the SEC, only time should answer the following questions. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A&M coverage. On Monday's show, we recap the victory in Memorial Gymnasium and look at the positives from the offensive production.

 

Listen to Monday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network. 

Comments

Ask About Aggies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aggies Earn Top 10 Ranking for Early Top 25 Rankings

Stadium's Brett McMurphy certainly has high praise for the Aggies

Cole Thompson

Former A&M Duo Transfers to Tusla

Both Deneric Prince and Brian Johnson head to Oklahoma

Cole Thompson

The SEC West is Destined for Success

With Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach, good luck winning the SEC West

Cole Thompson

Aggies Lose DB Coach to the NFL

Maurice Linguist will be heading to Arlington

Cole Thompson

Titan'd Up: Former Aggie Tannehill leads Tennessee to AFC Championship

Ryan Tannehill has done the impossible

Cole Thompson

Aggies Win on the Road Against Vanderbilt

Texas A&M moves to 2-1 in SEC Play

Cole Thompson

Live Updates: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M will take on the Commodores

Cole Thompson

Former LSU AD Never Wanted Jimbo Fisher for Tigers

Remember when the Aggies almost missed out on Jimbo? They never did.

Cole Thompson

by

Ct33

Texas A&M's Mond Expected to be Top SEC Quarterback in 2020

With everyone leaving, Kellen Mond should be in for a big season.

Cole Thompson

Behind Enemy Lines: A Preview With Vanderbilt Maven

Here's a conversation with our sister site

Cole Thompson