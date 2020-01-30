Locked on Aggies: Zach Zach Attack

COLLEGE STATION - One player won't define a roster, but they certainly can improve a position. That will likely be the case with Zach Evans and Texas A & M should he join their 2020 recruiting class.

Evans, who has been at the foreground of controversy this season, still has yet to make his decision on where he will play this upcoming season. While the Southeastern Conference has six teams vying for his services, several have made significant pushes to acquire his services. Although Georgia released him from his letter of intent, there still is hope the five-star runner could become a star at "RBU".

But perhaps Evans would like to leave the NCAA all-together. With players looking for other outcomes in order to make incomes, perhaps alternative football could be the new path to players looking to be paid. Although no rule is set in place, the rebirth of the XFL could provide a secondary path for players who aren't sold on College Football.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with AllAggies, is a daily podcast to provide insight to the world for Texas A & M sports. On Thursday's show, we look at the multiple locations Evans could land and how his choice could effect the Aggies.

Listen to Thursday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.