A&M's Lacy Complete's All-American Unanimous Honors

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M baseball will begin their season in a week against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. But even before a pitch has left the mitt, Asa Lacy just struck out the side in preseason honors.

Lacy, a junior left-handed pitcher, was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason All-America First Team. The NCBWA announced the entire on Thursday morning via social media.

With the selection from NCBWA, Lacy became a unanimous preseason All-America First Team honoree, completing the sweep of the five major outlets. On top of his recent selection, the Kerrville native was also named a first-team pitcher by D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game/Rawlings and Baseball America.

During the 2019 campaign, Lacy logged an 8-4 record with 2.13 ERA, leading the nation in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (4.97). He also ranked eighth in strikeouts per nine innings (13.2) and ninth in strikeouts (130).

Lacy was chosen to play for the USA Baseball 2019 Collegiate National Team and was named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist for his performance as a sophomore. In SEC play, he posted a 3-4 record with 2.94 ERA and 78 strikeouts, which ranked third in the SEC.

Thanks to his role last season, A&M's pitching staff set a new single-season school record for strikeouts with 673. Lacy also helped the team lead the SEC with the lowest earned run average (3.30 ERA), earned runs allowed (97), batter struck out looking (90) and batters struck out (324), in conference games only.

According to baseball scouts, a productive season in College Station could have the majors looking at him a high pick in the future. A majority of scouts believe he's a five-tool pitcher, meriting a first-round grade. With a season filled with strikeouts and limited errors, perhaps Lacy could grow into one of the top selections later this year in the MLB Draft.

The Maroon & White open the 2020 campaign on February 14 with a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. 

Baseball

