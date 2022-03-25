Skip to main content

Texas A&M Baseball Aims To Defeat Auburn: Live Updates

Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates as Texas A&M takes on Auburn

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M swung the bats fast during its three-game series against No. 8 LSU. Can it happen again against another set of SEC Tigers? 

The Aggies (13-7, 2-1 SEC) return to Olsen Field for the first time in conference play this season against Auburn. The Tigers (15-6, 1-2 SEC) are hoping to get back to a winning mentality after losing back-to-back series against Middle Tennessee and No. 1 Ole Miss. 

Right-hander Nathan Dettmer is set to take the mound for the first time since Friday's road trip to Baton Rouge. Although the Aggies walked away with the 6-4 win, Dettmer (1-2, 5.09 ERA) was far from perfect. In 4 2/3 innings, the sophomore allowed three runs off six hits and struck out three before being pulled for Jacob Palish. 

Texas A&M's Nathan Dettmer 

Texas A&M's Nathan Dettmer 

Texas A&M's Nathan Dettmer 

A&M reliever Chris Cortez (3-1) closed things out with a pair of strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Second baseman Austin Bost and outfielder Dylan Rock were pivotal in the win thanks to a back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the ninth to break the tie.

For the Tigers, Hayden Mullins takes the mound with a chance to post his third win on the campaign. Against Ole Miss, Mullins (2-1, 3.65 ERA) the driving force in a 19-5 win Saturday afternoon. He allowed just two hits in one run in five innings, but did walk four Rebels before being pulled. 

Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates beginning with the first pitch at 6:32 p.m.

PREGAME

The Tigers have released their starting lineup:

1. 3B Blake Rambusch

2. CF Kason Howell

3. 1B Sonny DiChiara

4. DH Brooks Carlson

5. LF Ryan Dyal

6. SS Brody Moore

7. C Nate LaRue

8. RF Mike Bello

9. 2B Garrett Farquhar

P: LHP Hayden Mullins 

The Aggies have released their starting lineup:

1. SS Kole Kaler

2. LF Dylan Rock 

3. 1B Jack Moss

4. 2B Austin Bost 

5. RF Brett Minnich

6. C Troy Claunch

7. 3B Ryan Targac

8. CF Logan Britt 

9. DH Taylor Smith

P: RHP Nathan Dettmer 

TOP OF FIRST INNING 

- Blake Rambusch lined out to first base (3)

- Kason Howell struck out looking  (K)

- Sonny DiChiara singles up the middle. 

- Brooks Carlson grounded out to Dettmer, throw to Moss (1-3)

BOTTOM OF FIRST INNING 

- Kole Kaler single to center field

- Dylan Rock struck out looking, Kaler caught steal second base (K) 

- Jack Moss struck out looking (K)

END OF FIRST INNING : Texas A&M 0, Auburn 0

TOP OF SECOND INNING 

- Ryan Dyal grounded out to Ryan Targac, throw to Moss (5-3)

- Brody Moore grounded out off Dettmer's glove, to Kole Kaler, throw to Moss (1-6-3)

- Nate LaRue struck out looking (K)

BOTTOM OF SECOND INNING 

- Austin Bost doubled to left field, advances on wild pitch

- Brett Minnich flied out to center field (F8)

- Troy Claunch sacrifice fly to center field, Bost scored

- Ryan Targac hit by pitch

- Logan Britt struck out swinging

END OF SECOND INNING : Texas A&M 1, Auburn 0

TOP OF THIRD INNING 

- Mike Bello walks

- Garrett Farquhar struck out looking (K), Bello to second

- Rambusch grounded out to Moss (3)

- Howell single to right field, Bello scored

- DiChiara double to left field, Howell scored

- Carlson single past first base, DiChiara scored

- Dyal grounded out to Dettmer, throw to Moss (1-3)

BOTTOM OF THIRD INNING 

- Taylor Smith struck out looking (K)

- Kaler grounded out to Dettmer 

- Rock hit by pitch 

- Moss struck out looking 

END OF THIRD INNING : Auburn 3, Texas A&M 1

TOP OF FOURTH INNING 

- Moore grounded out to Dettmer, throw to Moss (1-3)

- LaRue flyout to Minnich (F9)

- Bello single to left field 

- Farquhar flyout to Britt (F8)

BOTTOM OF FOURTH INNING 

