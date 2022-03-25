Texas A&M Baseball Aims To Defeat Auburn: Live Updates
COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M swung the bats fast during its three-game series against No. 8 LSU. Can it happen again against another set of SEC Tigers?
The Aggies (13-7, 2-1 SEC) return to Olsen Field for the first time in conference play this season against Auburn. The Tigers (15-6, 1-2 SEC) are hoping to get back to a winning mentality after losing back-to-back series against Middle Tennessee and No. 1 Ole Miss.
Right-hander Nathan Dettmer is set to take the mound for the first time since Friday's road trip to Baton Rouge. Although the Aggies walked away with the 6-4 win, Dettmer (1-2, 5.09 ERA) was far from perfect. In 4 2/3 innings, the sophomore allowed three runs off six hits and struck out three before being pulled for Jacob Palish.
Texas A&M's Nathan Dettmer
A&M reliever Chris Cortez (3-1) closed things out with a pair of strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Second baseman Austin Bost and outfielder Dylan Rock were pivotal in the win thanks to a back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the ninth to break the tie.
For the Tigers, Hayden Mullins takes the mound with a chance to post his third win on the campaign. Against Ole Miss, Mullins (2-1, 3.65 ERA) the driving force in a 19-5 win Saturday afternoon. He allowed just two hits in one run in five innings, but did walk four Rebels before being pulled.
Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates beginning with the first pitch at 6:32 p.m.
PREGAME
The Tigers have released their starting lineup:
1. 3B Blake Rambusch
2. CF Kason Howell
3. 1B Sonny DiChiara
4. DH Brooks Carlson
5. LF Ryan Dyal
6. SS Brody Moore
7. C Nate LaRue
8. RF Mike Bello
9. 2B Garrett Farquhar
P: LHP Hayden Mullins
The Aggies have released their starting lineup:
1. SS Kole Kaler
2. LF Dylan Rock
3. 1B Jack Moss
4. 2B Austin Bost
5. RF Brett Minnich
6. C Troy Claunch
7. 3B Ryan Targac
8. CF Logan Britt
9. DH Taylor Smith
P: RHP Nathan Dettmer
TOP OF FIRST INNING
- Blake Rambusch lined out to first base (3)
- Kason Howell struck out looking (K)
- Sonny DiChiara singles up the middle.
- Brooks Carlson grounded out to Dettmer, throw to Moss (1-3)
BOTTOM OF FIRST INNING
- Kole Kaler single to center field
- Dylan Rock struck out looking, Kaler caught steal second base (K)
- Jack Moss struck out looking (K)
END OF FIRST INNING : Texas A&M 0, Auburn 0
TOP OF SECOND INNING
- Ryan Dyal grounded out to Ryan Targac, throw to Moss (5-3)
- Brody Moore grounded out off Dettmer's glove, to Kole Kaler, throw to Moss (1-6-3)
- Nate LaRue struck out looking (K)
BOTTOM OF SECOND INNING
- Austin Bost doubled to left field, advances on wild pitch
- Brett Minnich flied out to center field (F8)
- Troy Claunch sacrifice fly to center field, Bost scored
- Ryan Targac hit by pitch
- Logan Britt struck out swinging
END OF SECOND INNING : Texas A&M 1, Auburn 0
TOP OF THIRD INNING
- Mike Bello walks
- Garrett Farquhar struck out looking (K), Bello to second
- Rambusch grounded out to Moss (3)
- Howell single to right field, Bello scored
- DiChiara double to left field, Howell scored
- Carlson single past first base, DiChiara scored
- Dyal grounded out to Dettmer, throw to Moss (1-3)
BOTTOM OF THIRD INNING
- Taylor Smith struck out looking (K)
- Kaler grounded out to Dettmer
- Rock hit by pitch
- Moss struck out looking
END OF THIRD INNING : Auburn 3, Texas A&M 1
TOP OF FOURTH INNING
- Moore grounded out to Dettmer, throw to Moss (1-3)
- LaRue flyout to Minnich (F9)
- Bello single to left field
- Farquhar flyout to Britt (F8)
BOTTOM OF FOURTH INNING
