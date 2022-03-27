Texas A&M Baseball Looks To Win Series Against Auburn: Live Updates

COLLEGE STATION -- Round 1 went to Auburn. Round 2 went to Texas A&M. Who wins the series at Blue Bell Park Sunday?

The Aggies return to Olsen Field to close out their three-game set against the Tigers. On Friday, Auburn (16-7, 2-3 SEC) rallied in the ninth inning to score a pair of runs off reliever Chris Cortez and tie the game at five. An RBI single by third baseman Blake Rambusch in the 10th gave the Tigers the 6-5 win.

On Saturday, it was A&M (14-8, 3-2 SEC) that staged the comeback. A solo home run by third baseman Ryan Targac tied the game at four. The game would go to extra innings before shortstop Kole Kaler belted a deep shot to center field, allowing Logan Britt to score on the sac fly in the 11th.

The Aggies will have freshman Ryan Prager take the mound to close things out. In his last start against No. 8 LSU, Prager (2-3 2.59 ERA) tossed 80 pitches, allowing four runs off four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Texas A&M Baseball Texas A&M Baseball Texas A&M Baseball

A name to watch in the series finale will be outfielder Brett Minnich, who continues to be hot at the plate. In the past two games, Minnich has tallied four hits and an RBI. His batting average is currently at .333 on the campaign

Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates beginning with the first pitch at 12:02 p.m.

PREGAME

The Tigers have released their starting lineup:

1. 3B Blake Rambusch

2. CF Kason Howell

3. 1B Sonny DiChiara

4. DH Brooks Carlson

5.SS Brody Moore

6. LF Mike Bello

7. RF Bryson Ware

8. C Nate LaRue

9. 2B Cole Foster

RHP Tommy Sheehan

The Aggies have released their starting lineup:

1. SS Kole Kaler

2. LF Dylan Rock

3. DH Jack Moss

4. 2B Austin Bost

5. RF Brett Minnich

6. 1B Troy Claunch

7. 3B Ryan Targac

8. CF Logan Britt

9. C Chandan Scamardo

P: RHP Ryan Prager

TOP OF FIRST INNING

- Blake Rambusch lined out to Brett Minnich (F9)

- Cason Howell flied out to Logan Britt (F8)

- Sonny DiChiara walked

- Dylan Carlson struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF FIRST INNING

- Kole Kaler singles up the middle

- Dylan Rock walked, Kaler to second

- Jack Moss grounded out to Rambusch, throw to DiCharia, Kaler to third, Rock to second (5-3)

- Austin Bost flied out to center field, Rock advances to third Kaler scored on sacrifice fly (F8)

- Brett Minnich walked

- Troy Claunch walked, Minnich to second

- Ryan Targac singled down the third base line, Claunch to third, Minnich scored, Rock scored.

- Logan Britt flied out to Howell (F8)

END OF FIRST INNING: Texas A&M 3, Auburn 0

TOP OF SECOND INNING

- Brody Moore flied out to Minnich (F9)

- Mike Bello single to center field

- Kayson Ware struck out looking (K)

- Nate LaRue homerd over left field wall, Bello scored.

- Cole Foster double down left field

- Rambusch single to right field, Foster scored

- Howell grounded out to Prager, throw to Claunch