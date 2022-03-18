Texas A&M Preview: Can Aggies Start SEC Play Off Right Against No. 8 LSU?

Texas A&M hopes to get back to its winning ways at the start of SEC play. Things won't be. breeze for Jim Schlossnagle's squad at the Aggies (10-6) make the trip down to Baton Rouge, La. to face off against No. 8 LSU.

First-year manager Jay Johnson continues to keep the Tiger (13-4) tradition alive of remaining a top program in the SEC. LSU has impressed primarily on offense, being patient with its bats and commanding respect from pitchers.

LSU leads all SEC teams with 162 runs scored in 17 games. The Aggies have only produced 90, second-fewest in conference. A&M also has been playing short-handed since the Frisco Classic. Third baseman Trevor Werner has missed time due to a leg injury. Second baseman Ryan Targac did not play against Houston on Tuesday.

The Tigers are hitting .319 with a .444 on-base percentage and .544 slugging percentage. Dylan Crews leads the attack with a .375 batting average, 10 doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI. Jacob Berry is hitting .361 with four doubles, eight home runs and 21 RBI. Dylan Crew paces the team with a .388 batting average.

The Aggies have added two gems in the transfer portal to keep them competitive at the plate. Left field Dylan Rock, a UTSA transfer, ranks 21st among active NCAA Division I players with 704 at-bats. Rock ranks eighth among active players in runs (154), 10th in doubles (48), 13th in hits (222), 20th in total bases (333), 25th in games played (190) and walks (94) and 38th in RBI (118).

A&M also has seen consistent play from catch Troy Claunch. In the previous series against Santa Clara, the Oregon State transfer went 5 for 10 with two walks and an RBI double. This season, Claunch is batting .321 and has tallied eight RBIs.

The biggest thing to watch for with the Aggies will be their bullpen. On Tuesday, four pitchers allowed five runs in the 8-2 loss to Houston. How will Schlossnagle attack the mound late in games and who will get a chance to redeem themselves?

Sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer takes the mound Friday evening in hopes of a stronger performance. Last Saturday in a 15-6 loss to Santa Clara, Dettmer (1-2) allowed four runs off six hits and only struck out two in three innings of work.

The series matchups on the mound are:

Friday: Nathan Dettmer (RHP, 1-2, 4.91) vs. Blake Money (RHP, 2-0, 1.80)

Saturday: Micah Dallas (RHP, 3-0, 1.78) vs. Ty Floyd (RHP, 3-1, 2.70)

Sunday: Ryan Prager (LHP, 0-0, 1.35) vs. Ma’Khail Hilliard (RHP, 1-0, 3.21)

First pitch Friday night from Alex Box Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.

