Aggies Baseball Not Well Favored In SEC Preseason Coaching Votes
College baseball season is nearly upon us, and Texas A&M will be entering a new season, with hopes of improving on their 9-21 conference record and 29-27 overall record.
However, according to the views of SEC coaches around the league, that is not likely to happen, with votes from the coaches placing the Aggies near the bottom of the SEC West.
Coaches also failed to vote a single Aggies player into the 2022 coaches preseason all-SEC team, while LSU and Vanderbilt each led the way with three players on the first team.
Ole Miss led the way with five players overall between the first and second teams.
You can view the full voting results below:
SEC West Predictions
- 1. Arkansas (5 first-place votes) - 80
- T2. Mississippi State (4 first-place votes) - 77
- T2. Ole Miss (4 first-place votes) - 77
- 4. LSU (1 first-place vote) - 62
- 5. Alabama - 38
- 6. Texas A&M - 36
- 7. Auburn – 22
SEC East Predictions
- 1. Vanderbilt (9 first-place votes) - 87
- 2. Florida (3 first-place votes) - 77
- 3. Georgia (2 first-place votes) - 68
- 4. Tennessee - 63
- 5. South Carolina - 43
- 6. Kentucky - 34
- 7. Missouri – 20
OVERALL SEC CHAMPION VOTES: Ole Miss (4), Arkansas (3), Florida (2), Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (2), LSU (1)
2022 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
First Team
- C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
- 1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU
- 2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
- 3B: Jacob Berry, LSU
- SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
- OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
- OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
- OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
- DH/UTL: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt
- SP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State
- SP: Hunter Barco, Florida
- RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt
Second Team
- C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
- 1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
- 2B: Peyton Chatagnier, Ole Miss
- 3B: Cayden Wallace, Arkansas
- SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky
- OF: Jordan Beck, Tennessee
- OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee
- OF: Brady Slavens, Arkansas
- OF: Kevin Graham, Ole Miss
- DH/UTL: Luke Hancock, Mississippi State
- SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia
- SP: Will Sanders, South Carolina
- RP: Jaden Woods, Georgia
The Aggies will begin the season against Fordham on February 18.
