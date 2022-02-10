Aggies Baseball Not Well Favored In SEC Preseason Coaching Votes

College baseball season is nearly upon us, and Texas A&M will be entering a new season, with hopes of improving on their 9-21 conference record and 29-27 overall record.

However, according to the views of SEC coaches around the league, that is not likely to happen, with votes from the coaches placing the Aggies near the bottom of the SEC West.

Coaches also failed to vote a single Aggies player into the 2022 coaches preseason all-SEC team, while LSU and Vanderbilt each led the way with three players on the first team.

Ole Miss led the way with five players overall between the first and second teams.

You can view the full voting results below:

SEC West Predictions

1. Arkansas (5 first-place votes) - 80

T2. Mississippi State (4 first-place votes) - 77

T2. Ole Miss (4 first-place votes) - 77

4. LSU (1 first-place vote) - 62

5. Alabama - 38

6. Texas A&M - 36

7. Auburn – 22

SEC East Predictions

1. Vanderbilt (9 first-place votes) - 87

2. Florida (3 first-place votes) - 77

3. Georgia (2 first-place votes) - 68

4. Tennessee - 63

5. South Carolina - 43

6. Kentucky - 34

7. Missouri – 20

OVERALL SEC CHAMPION VOTES: Ole Miss (4), Arkansas (3), Florida (2), Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (2), LSU (1)

2022 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Jacob Berry, LSU

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UTL: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

SP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Barco, Florida

RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

Second Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

2B: Peyton Chatagnier, Ole Miss

3B: Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF: Jordan Beck, Tennessee

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

OF: Brady Slavens, Arkansas

OF: Kevin Graham, Ole Miss

DH/UTL: Luke Hancock, Mississippi State

SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

SP: Will Sanders, South Carolina

RP: Jaden Woods, Georgia

The Aggies will begin the season against Fordham on February 18.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here