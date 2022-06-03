LIVE UPDATES: Thompson's Towering Homer Gives Texas A&M Early Lead Over Oral Roberts

COLLEGE STATION -- Jim Schlossnagle was expected to change the culture at Texas A&M. Did anyone see him making the Aggies a viable threat in Year 1 of what was expected to be a rebuild?

The No. 5 Aggies will play host to three other teams in the College Station Regional. Facing off against Oral Roberts to begin the Round of 64, the Aggies will have the chance to start the weekend off on a positive note in hopes of returning to Omaha for the College World Series for the first time since 2017.

Junior right-hander Micah Dallas takes the mound for A&M Friday against the Golden Eagles. After being moved to the pen to close out the regular season, Dallas is hopeful his performance Friday will mirror the one he showed during the SEC Tournament. Against Florida, Dallas went five strong while allowing one hit and striking out seven.

For the Golden Eagles, Legend Smith is planning on being the difference maker against a roster that is averaging nine runs per game. He'll make the case of being the top pitcher for either team. Currently, Smith owns an ERA of 2.11 and a WHIP of 1.11.

Follow along with AllAggies.com for up-to-date information live from Blue Bell Park.

PREGAME

Oral Roberts Starting Lineup

- 1B Jake McMurray

- 2B Mac McCroskey

- RF Caleb Denny

- SS Jackson Loftin

- DH Justin Quinn

- 3B Holden Breeze

- LF Joshua Cox

- CF Connor Beichler

- C Alec Jones

- P Legend Smith

Texas A&M's Starting Lineup

- 3B Trevor Werner

- 1B Jack Moss

- LF Dylan Rock

- DH Blake Bost

- 2B Ryan Targac

- C Troy Claunch

- RF Brett Minnich

- CF Jordan Thompson

- SS Kole Kaler

- P Micah Dallas

FIRST INNING

TOP OF FIRST: Micah Dallas Pitching

- Jake McMurray grounded out to Kole Kaler, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)

- Mac McCroskey singles past second base

- Caleb Denny walked, McCroskey to second

- Jackson Loftin flied out to Jordan Thompson (F8)

- Justin Quinn grounded out to Ryan Targac, throw to Moss (4-3)

BOTTOM OF FIRST: Legend Smith Pitching

- Trevor Werner doubled to right-center field

- Jack Moss flied out to Denny, Werner to third

- Dylan Rock walked

- Austin Bost grounded out to Loftin, throw to McMurray, Rock out at second (6-4-3)

END OF FIRST INNING: Oral Roberts 0, Texas A&M 0

SECOND INNING

TOP OF SECOND: Dallas Pitching

- Holden Breeze doubled down left field line

- Joshua Cox bunt single to first, Breeze advance to third

- Connor Beichler reaches on throwing error from Dallas, Breeze scored, Cox to second

- Alec Jones pop out to Troy Claunch (2)

- McMurry grounded out to Werner, tagged third, throw to Moss, Cox out at third (5-3 DP)

BOTTOM OF SECOND: Smith Pitching

- Ryan Targac struck out swinging (K)

- Troy Claunch flied out to Denny (F9)

- Brett Minnich doubled to left field

- Jordan Thompson homers to left field, Minnich scored

- Kole Kaler singles past pitcher's mound

- Werner flied out to Beichler (F8)

END OF SECOND INNING: Texas A&M 2, Oral Roberts 1

THIRD INNING

TOP OF THIRD: Dallas Pitching

- McCroskey singles past first base

- Denny struck out looking

- Loftin grounded out to Kaler, toss to Targac, throw to Moss (6-4-3 DP)