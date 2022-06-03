COLLEGE STATION -- Jim Schlossnagle was expected to change the culture at Texas A&M. Did anyone see him making the Aggies a viable threat in Year 1 of what was expected to be a rebuild?

The No. 5 Aggies will play host to three other teams in the College Station Regional. Facing off against Oral Roberts to begin the Round of 64, the Aggies will have the chance to start the weekend off on a positive note in hopes of returning to Omaha for the College World Series for the first time since 2017.

Junior right-hander Micah Dallas takes the mound for A&M Friday against the Golden Eagles. After being moved to the pen to close out the regular season, Dallas is hopeful his performance Friday will mirror the one he showed during the SEC Tournament. Against Florida, Dallas went five strong while allowing one hit and striking out seven.

For the Golden Eagles, Legend Smith is planning on being the difference maker against a roster that is averaging nine runs per game. He'll make the case of being the top pitcher for either team. Currently, Smith owns an ERA of 2.11 and a WHIP of 1.11.

Follow along with AllAggies.com for up-to-date information live from Blue Bell Park.

PREGAME

Oral Roberts Starting Lineup

- 1B Jake McMurray

- 2B Mac McCroskey

- RF Caleb Denny

- SS Jackson Loftin

- DH Justin Quinn

- 3B Holden Breeze

- LF Joshua Cox

- CF Connor Beichler

- C Alec Jones

- P Legend Smith

Texas A&M's Starting Lineup

- 3B Trevor Werner

- 1B Jack Moss

- LF Dylan Rock

- DH Blake Bost

- 2B Ryan Targac

- C Troy Claunch

- RF Brett Minnich

- CF Jordan Thompson

- SS Kole Kaler

- P Micah Dallas

FIRST INNING

TOP OF FIRST: Micah Dallas Pitching

- Jake McMurray grounded out to Kole Kaler, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)

- Mac McCroskey singles past second base

- Caleb Denny walked, McCroskey to second

- Jackson Loftin flied out to Jordan Thompson (F8)

- Justin Quinn grounded out to Ryan Targac, throw to Moss (4-3)

BOTTOM OF FIRST: Legend Smith Pitching

- Trevor Werner doubled to right-center field

- Jack Moss flied out to Denny, Werner to third

- Dylan Rock walked

- Austin Bost grounded out to Loftin, throw to McMurray, Rock out at second (6-4-3)

END OF FIRST INNING: Oral Roberts 0, Texas A&M 0

SECOND INNING

TOP OF SECOND: Dallas Pitching

- Holden Breeze doubled down left field line

- Joshua Cox bunt single to first, Breeze advance to third

- Connor Beichler reaches on throwing error from Dallas, Breeze scored, Cox to second

- Alec Jones pop out to Troy Claunch (2)

- McMurry grounded out to Werner, tagged third, throw to Moss, Cox out at third (5-3 DP)

BOTTOM OF SECOND: Smith Pitching

- Ryan Targac struck out swinging (K)

- Troy Claunch flied out to Denny (F9)

- Brett Minnich doubled to left field

- Jordan Thompson homers to left field, Minnich scored

- Kole Kaler singles past pitcher's mound

- Werner flied out to Beichler (F8)

END OF SECOND INNING: Texas A&M 2, Oral Roberts 1

THIRD INNING

TOP OF THIRD: Dallas Pitching

- McCroskey singles past first base

- Denny struck out looking

- Loftin grounded out to Kaler, toss to Targac, throw to Moss (6-4-3 DP)

BOTTOM OF THIRD: Smith Pitching

- Moss struck out swinging (K)

- Rock single to right field, caught stealing second

- Bost struck out swinging

END OF THIRD INNING: Texas A&M 2, Oral Roberts 1

FOURTH INNING

TOP OF FOURTH: Dallas Pitching

- Quinn flied out to Thompson (F8)

- Breeze grounded to Werner, throw for Moss (5-3)

- Cox single past Targac

- Beichler over Moss' head, Cox advance to third

- Jones grounded out to Werner, throw to Moss (5-3)

BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Smith Pitching

- Targac walked

- Claunch grounded out to Smith on Sac bunt, Targac to second (SAC)

- Minnich single, Tagac to third, Minnich steals second

- Thompson struck out swinging

- Kaler struck out looking

END OF FOURTH INNING: Texas A&M 2, Oral Roberts 1

FIFTH INNING

TOP OF FIFTH: Dallas Pitching

- McMurray grounded out to Kaler, throw to Moss (6-3)

- McCroskey flied out to Thompson (F8)

- Denny flied out to Minnich (F9)

BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Smith Pitching

- Werner struck out swinging

- Moss single to shortstop

- Rock single past second base, advance to second on throwing error

PITCHING CHANGE: Brooks Fowler to replace Smith

- Bost Sac Fly to Denny, Moss scored (SAC)

- Targac struck out swinging

END OF FIFTH INNING: Texas A&M 3, Oral Roberts 1

SIXTH INNING

TOP OF SIXTH: Dallas Pitching

- Loftin single to left field

PITCHING CHANGE: Joseph Menefee to replace Dallas

PINCH HIT: AJ Archambo to replace Quinn

- Achambo grounded out to Werner, throw to Moss (5-3), Loftin to second

- Breeze struck out swinging (K)

- Cox struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Fowler Pitching

- Claunch flied out to Cox (F7)

- Minnich walked

- Thompson grounded out to Breeze, throw to McCroskey, throw to McMurray (5-4-3)

END OF SIXTH INNING: Texas A&M 3, Oral Roberts 1

SEVENTH INNING

TOP OF SEVENTH: Menefee Pitching

- Beichler struck out looking (K)

- Jones walked

- McMurray reaches second on error by Targac, Beichler to third

- McCroskey struck out swinging (K)

- Denny struck out looking (K)