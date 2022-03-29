Texas A&M Baseball Hopes To Tame No. 8 Texas: Live Updates
There's always magic surrounding rivalries. Maybe that's why Texas A&M baseball would care more about this win a second time around than others in the coming weeks.
A&M is set to travel to UFCU Disch-Falk Field to face Texas Tuesday evening. Both clubs are hoping for better results after struggling series over the weekend. The Aggies (14-9, 3-3 SEC) couldn't complete the comeback against Auburn Sunday afternoon.
The Longhorns (19-7, 1-2 Big 12) dropped back-to-back games in extra innings against Texas Tech before run ruling them 12-1 on Sunday afternoon. Texas is set to start Justin Eckhart (1-0, 2.63 ERA) on the mound Tuesday evening. A&M sophomore Walker Zander (0-0, 4.15 ERA) will make his first start of the season.
Texas A&M and Texas have clashed in 372 games previously, with the Longhorns holding the all-time series lead 239-128-5. Last season at Blue Bell Park, the Aggies picked up the 2-0 win thanks to the pitching combination of Nathan Dettmer and Chandler Jozwiak.
Former A&M infielder Mikey Hoehner current outfielder Logan Britt each launched solo home runs as well.
Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates beginning with the first pitch at 6:32 p.m.
PREGAME
The Aggies have released their starting lineup:
1. SS Kole Kaler
2. LF Dylan Rock
3. 1B Jack Moss
4. 2B Austin Bost
5. RF Brett Minnich
6. C Troy Claunch
7. 3B Ryan Targac
8. CF Logan Britt
9. DH Chandler Scamardo
P: RHP Walker Zander
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup:
1. LF Eric Kennedy
2. CF Douglas Hodo III
3. 1B Ivan Melendez
4. RF Murphy Stehly
5. C Silas Ardion
6. SS Trey Faltine
7. 3B Skyler Messinger
8. 2B Mitchell Daly
9. 2B Garrett Farquhar
P: RHP Justin Eckhardt