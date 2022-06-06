Skip to main content

Live Updates: Texas A&M Takes On TCU For Shot at Super Regionals

Follow along with AllAggies.com as Texas A&M takes on TCU for a shot at the Super Regionals

COLLEGE STATION -- The expectation from the start was for Texas A&M to face off against Jim Schlossnagle's old team in TCU. The moment has arrived and it comes on the biggest stage in front of a sold out crowd. 

Should the No. 5 Aggies win, they will move on the Super Regional at Blue Bell Park on Friday. If TCU pulls out the victory, the two will meet in a winner take matchup Monday evening. 

Schlossnagle, who spent 18 seasons with the Horned Frogs before leaving for College Station in the offseason, said he expected TCU to be in the running for the Aggies' bracket. After winning the Big 12 regular season title, TCU fell short in the conference tournament, thus allowing Oklahoma State to take over for the regional as a host destination. 

Schlossnagle led the Horned Frogs to five College World Series appearances during his time in Fort Worth, including four consecutive appearances from 2014-17. TCU lost Game 1 to Louisiana, but came back to win the next against Oral Roberts and the Ragin Cajuns in a rematch Sunday afternoon. 

Follow along with AllAggies.com through nine innings as A&M looks to return to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2017. 

PREGAME   

Here is the starting lineup for TCU

1. CF Elijah Nunez

2. SS Tommy Sacco 

3. 3B Braden Taylor

4. C Kurtis Byrne

5. DH Bobby Goodloe

6. 1B David Bishop

7. RF Luke Boyers

8. 2B Gray Rodgers

9. LF Porter Brown

Pitching: Austin Krob

Here is the starting lineup for Texas A&M

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

wrtc
Play
Baseball

Live Updates: Texas A&M Takes On TCU For Shot at Super Regionals

Follow along with AllAggies.com as Texas A&M takes on TCU for a shot at the Super Regionals

By Cole Thompson18 minutes ago
NFL
Play
Baseball

College Station Regional Final Preview: Can the Aggies Advance?

The Aggies face Louisiana for a shot at the Regional Final

By Cole ThompsonJun 4, 2022
SCLWs
Play
Baseball

Menefee Magic: Texas A&M Reliever Sets Tone In Win Over Oral Roberts

Joseph Menefee struck out seven Golden Eagles on the way to victory Friday afternoon

By Cole ThompsonJun 3, 2022

1. 3B Trevor Werner 

2. 1B Jack Moss

3. LF Dylan Rock

4. DH Austin Bost

5. 2B Ryan Targac 

6. C Troy Claunch

7. Brett Minnich

8. CF Jordan Thompson

9. Kole Kaler 

Pitching: Ryan Prager 

FIRST INNING

TOP OF FIRST

Pitching: Austin Krob

- Trevor Werner grounded out to Tommy Sacco, throw to David Bishop (6-3)

- Jack Moss singled up middle 

- Dylan Rock walked, Moss to second

- Austin Bost hit by pitch, Moss to third, Rock to second 

- Ryan Targac struck out swinging (K)

-

wrtc
Baseball

Live Updates: Texas A&M Takes On TCU For Shot at Super Regionals

By Cole Thompson18 minutes ago
NFL
Baseball

College Station Regional Final Preview: Can the Aggies Advance?

By Cole ThompsonJun 4, 2022
SCLWs
Baseball

Menefee Magic: Texas A&M Reliever Sets Tone In Win Over Oral Roberts

By Cole ThompsonJun 3, 2022
ACEWS
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas A&M Bats Come Alive Late, Aggies Wins Over Oral Roberts

By Cole ThompsonJun 3, 2022
William Fowles
Football

Aggies Make the Cut for Fla. WR Fowles

By AllAggies StaffJun 3, 2022
horns down longhorns texas
News

Location of First SEC Matchup for Longhorns vs. Aggies Revealed

By Matt GalatzanJun 2, 2022
12345
Baseball

Small Stage, Big Goals: Texas A&M's Plan to Win College Station Regional

By Cole ThompsonJun 2, 2022
akana
Football

Talented 2023 LB Tausili Akana Sets Date for Texas A&M Visit, Other In-State Rivals

By Zach DimmittJun 2, 2022