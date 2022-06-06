Live Updates: Texas A&M's Jack Moss Adds Late Insurance, Extends Lead Over TCU

COLLEGE STATION -- The expectation from the start was for Texas A&M to face off against Jim Schlossnagle's old team in TCU. The moment has arrived and it comes on the biggest stage in front of a sold out crowd.

Should the No. 5 Aggies win, they will move on the Super Regional at Blue Bell Park on Friday. If TCU pulls out the victory, the two will meet in a winner take matchup Monday evening.

Schlossnagle, who spent 18 seasons with the Horned Frogs before leaving for College Station in the offseason, said he expected TCU to be in the running for the Aggies' bracket. After winning the Big 12 regular season title, TCU fell short in the conference tournament, thus allowing Oklahoma State to take over for the regional as a host destination.

Schlossnagle led the Horned Frogs to five College World Series appearances during his time in Fort Worth, including four consecutive appearances from 2014-17. TCU lost Game 1 to Louisiana, but came back to win the next against Oral Roberts and the Ragin Cajuns in a rematch Sunday afternoon.

Follow along with AllAggies.com through nine innings as A&M looks to return to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2017.

PREGAME

Here is the starting lineup for TCU

1. CF Elijah Nunez

2. SS Tommy Sacco

3. 3B Braden Taylor

4. C Kurtis Byrne

5. DH Bobby Goodloe

6. 1B David Bishop

7. RF Luke Boyers

8. 2B Gray Rodgers

9. LF Porter Brown

Pitching: Austin Krob

Here is the starting lineup for Texas A&M

1. 3B Trevor Werner

2. 1B Jack Moss

3. LF Dylan Rock

4. DH Austin Bost

5. 2B Ryan Targac

6. C Troy Claunch

7. Brett Minnich

8. CF Jordan Thompson

9. Kole Kaler

Pitching: Ryan Prager

FIRST INNING

TOP OF FIRST

Pitching: Austin Krob

- Trevor Werner grounded out to Tommy Sacco, throw to David Bishop (6-3)

- Jack Moss singled up middle

- Dylan Rock walked, Moss to second

- Austin Bost hit by pitch, Moss to third, Rock to second

- Ryan Targac struck out swinging (K)

- Troy Claunch grounded out to Sacco, force out at second (6-4)

BOTTOM OF FIRST

Pitching: Ryan Prager

- Elijah Nunez bunt single

- Tommy Sacco struck out swinging, Nunez called out for interference sliding into second base (K)

- Braden Taylor singled to center field

- Kurtis Byrne struck out looking (K)

END OF FIRST INNING: Texas A&M 0, TCU 0

SECOND INNING

TOP OF SECOND

Pitching: Krob

- Brett Minnich struck out looking (K)

- Jordan Thompson flied out to center field (F8)

- Kole Kaler grounded out to Sacco, throw to Bishop (6-3)

BOTTOM OF SECOND

Pitching: Prager

- Bobby Goodloe walked

- David Bishop grounded out to Werner throw to Targac, Goodloe out at second (5-4)

- Luke Boyers filed out deep to left field (F7)

- Gray Rodgers singled to left field

- Porter Brown grounded out to Targac, throw to Moss (4-3)

END OF SECOND INNING: Texas A&M 0, TCU 0

THIRD INNING

TOP OF THIRD

Pitching: Krob

- Werner struck out swinging (K)

- Moss grounded out to Rodgers, throw to Bishop (4-3)

- Rock struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF THIRD

Pitching: Prager

- Nunez struck out looking (K)

- Sacco hit by pitch

- Taylor singled to right field, throwing error by Minnich moves Sacco to third, Taylor to second

PITCHING CHANGE: Chris Cortez to replace Prager

- Byrne grounded out to Targac, throw to Moss, Sacco scored (4-3)

- Goodloe struck out swinging

END OF THIRD INNING: TCU 1, Texas A&M 0

FOURTH INNING

TOP OF FOURTH

Pitching: Krob

- Bost singled past second base

- Targac singled to the left field, Bost to second

- Claunch grounded into double play, Targac out at second, Bost to third (6-4-3)

- Minnich struck out looking (K)

BOTTOM OF FOURTH

Pitching: Cortez

- Bishop infield single

- Boyers grounded to Werner, Bishop advance to second on error by Kaler

- Rodgers reached on throwing error by Cortez, Bishop scored, Boyers to third

- Brown grounded to pitch, Cortez throw to Claunch, Bishop out at home, Rodgers to third (FC)

- Nunez grounded out to Targac, throw to Moss, Rodgers scored (4-3)

- Sacco grounded out to Targac, throw to Moss (4-3)

END OF FOURTH INNING: TCU 3, Texas A&M 0

FIFTH INNING

TOP OF FIFTH: Krob

- Thompson struck out swinging (K)

- Kaler struck out looking (K)

- Wener struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Cortez

- Taylor grounded out to Moss (3)

- Byrne grounded out to Werner, throw to Moss (5-3)

- Goodloe field out to left field (F7)

END OF FIFTH INNING: TCU 3, Texas A&M 0

SIXTH INNING

TOP OF SIXTH: Krob

- Moss grounded out to Rodgers, throw to Bishop (4-3)

- Rock walked, advance to second on past ball

PITCHING CHANGE: Luke Savage to replace Krob

- Bost walked

- Targac singled, Rock scored, Bost to third, Bost scored on wild pitch, Targac to second

- Claunch grounded out to Taylor, throw to Bishop, Targac picked off at second (5-3)

BOTTOM OF SIXTH

Pitching: Cortez

- Bishop flied out to right field (F9)

- Boyers grounded out to Cortez, throw to Moss (1-3)

- Rodgers grounded out Kaler, throw to Moss (6-3)

END OF SIXTH INNING: TCU 3, Texas A&M 2

SEVENTH INNING

TOP OF SIXTH

Pitching: Savage

- Minnich singled up the middle

- Thompson doubled to left field, Minnich to third

- Kaler walked

PITCHING CHANGE: Augie Mihlbauer to replace Savage

- Werner single to right field, Minnich scored, Thompson to third, Kaler to second

- Moss sacrifice fly to center field, Thompson scored (SAC)

PITCHING CHANGE: Garrett Wright to replace Mihlbauer

- Rock homered, Werner scored, Kaler scored

- Bost walk, steal second

PITCHING CHANGE: River Ridings to replace Wright

- Targac struck out swinging (K)

- Claunch struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF SEVENTH

Pitching: Cortez

- Brown walked

PITCHING CHANGE: Joseph Menefee to replace Cortez

- Nunez walked, Brown to second

- Sacco singled to left field, Brown scored, Nunez to third

- Taylor homer to right-center field, Nunez scored, Sacco scored

- Byrne grounded out to Moss (3)

- Goodloe flied out to Thompson (F8)

- Bishop singled to center field

PITCHING CHANGE: Will Johnston to replace Menefee

- Boyers struck out swinging

END OF SEVENTH INNING: TCU 7, Texas A&M 7

EIGHTH INNING

TOP OF EIGHTH

Pitching: Ridings

- Minnich filed out to Nunez (F8)

- Thompson walked

- Kaler sacrifice bunt, Thompson to second (SAC)

- Werner singled to right field, Thompson scored

- Moss walked, Werner to second

- Rock struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF EIGHTH

Pitching: Johnston

- Rodgers grounded out to Targac, throw to Moss (4-3)

- Brown walked, stole second

- Nunez grounded out to Targac, throw to Moss, Brown advanced to third (4-3)

- Sacco homered, Brown scored

- Taylor walked

- Byrne singled, Taylor to third, Byrne stole second

- Goodloe grounded out to Targac, throw to Moss (4-3)

END OF EIGHTH INNING: TCU 9, TCU 8

NINTH INNING

TOP OF NINTH

Pitching: Ridings

- Bost singled to shortstop

-Targac walked

PITCHING CHANGE: Caleb Bolden to replace Ridings

- Claunch singled, Bost scored, Targac to third

- Minnich walked

- Thompson grounded out to Bishop, Targac scored (FC)

- Kaler walked, Claunch to third, Minnich to second

- Werner lined out to Taylor (5)

- Moss singled, Claunch scored, Minnich scored, Kaler to third

- Rock doubled, Kaler scored, Moss scored