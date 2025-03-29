All Aggies

Jace LaViolette Makes Texas A&M Baseball History

The Katy, TX native sent number 57 over the right field wall, breaking a tie with Daylan Holt for the all-time record.

Aaron Raley

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Step aside, Daylan Holt there is a new all-time home run leader in Aggieland.

Texas A&M center fielder Jace LaViolette sent a ball 393 feet into Section 12 in right field at Blue Bell Park in the bottom of the first inning Saturday, his seventh home run of the season and a record-setting 57th career homer in a Maroon and White uniform, passing Holt's 56 career Aggie home runs.

Jace LaViolette
Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette (17) smiles during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

LaViolette tied Holt's record last Thursday with a home run in the opening game of the series against the Vanderbilt Commodores, and there is still plenty of time for the future major leaguer to extend his new record.

As this is written, the Aggies currently lead the Wildcats 3-1 in the top of the second after LaViolette and Caden Sorrell's home runs quickly put the Aggies ahead.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Baseball