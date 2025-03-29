Jace LaViolette Makes Texas A&M Baseball History
Step aside, Daylan Holt there is a new all-time home run leader in Aggieland.
Texas A&M center fielder Jace LaViolette sent a ball 393 feet into Section 12 in right field at Blue Bell Park in the bottom of the first inning Saturday, his seventh home run of the season and a record-setting 57th career homer in a Maroon and White uniform, passing Holt's 56 career Aggie home runs.
LaViolette tied Holt's record last Thursday with a home run in the opening game of the series against the Vanderbilt Commodores, and there is still plenty of time for the future major leaguer to extend his new record.
As this is written, the Aggies currently lead the Wildcats 3-1 in the top of the second after LaViolette and Caden Sorrell's home runs quickly put the Aggies ahead.