Jace LaViolette Exits Game Against Auburn Tigers After Being Hit By A Pitch
Well, this isn't good.
As if the Aggies already don't have enough riding on them as they go through the SEC Tournament, the team will now have to finish out their second-round matchup against the Auburn Tigers without their power-hitting center fielder Jace LaViolette, who exited the game in the top of the fifth inning after taking a Carson Myers fastball off his left hand, his dominant hand, while checking his swing.
LaViolette was visibly in pain and did all he could to not put any pressure on his left hand, even using his teeth to pull off his batting gloves.
As LaViolette trotted down to first base, the pain really struck the Katy, TX native as he signaled to head coach Michael Earley and the Texas A&M dugout that he could not run the bases with his injured hand.
LaViolette was subsequently replaced by Jamal George on the basepath, and was taken back for further examination.
As this article is written, the Aggies lead the Tigers 3-1 in the bottom of the fith inning thanks to a three-run home run by Kaeden Kent earlier in the ball game.