No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Live Updates, Box Score

After a phenomenal Opening Weekend against Tennessee Tech, the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies play their first midweek game of the 2026 game against their fellow system school, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

The Aggies swept the Golden Eagles soundly over the weekend, outscoring them 41-14 over the three-game span and even jumping up one spot in the D1Baseball ranks from No. 25 to No. 24.

The team looks to keep the momentum going in their favor as they welcome the Islanders to Blue Bell Park in College Station.

Aggies vs. Islanders

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) hits a RBI single against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The first pitch for the game is set for 6:00 PM, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds from Blue Bell Park in College Station.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th Total A&M-CC 0 Texas A&M 0

Live Updates

Top 1st

A 1-2-3 inning for Gavin Lyons in his first start of the year, notching a strikeout.

Bottom 1st

Gavin Grahovac walks to start the frame, before Caden Sorrell pops out to the catcher, Wesley Jordan strikes out swinging, and Jake Duer grounds out to the second baseman. Still scoreless through one inning.