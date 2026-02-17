All Aggies

No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Live Updates, Box Score

It's Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M in College Station.
After a phenomenal Opening Weekend against Tennessee Tech, the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies play their first midweek game of the 2026 game against their fellow system school, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

The Aggies swept the Golden Eagles soundly over the weekend, outscoring them 41-14 over the three-game span and even jumping up one spot in the D1Baseball ranks from No. 25 to No. 24.

The team looks to keep the momentum going in their favor as they welcome the Islanders to Blue Bell Park in College Station.

Aggies vs. Islanders

The first pitch for the game is set for 6:00 PM, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds from Blue Bell Park in College Station.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Box Score

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

Total

A&M-CC

0

Texas A&M

0

Live Updates

Top 1st

A 1-2-3 inning for Gavin Lyons in his first start of the year, notching a strikeout.

Bottom 1st

Gavin Grahovac walks to start the frame, before Caden Sorrell pops out to the catcher, Wesley Jordan strikes out swinging, and Jake Duer grounds out to the second baseman. Still scoreless through one inning.

