No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Live Updates, Box Score
After a phenomenal Opening Weekend against Tennessee Tech, the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies play their first midweek game of the 2026 game against their fellow system school, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.
The Aggies swept the Golden Eagles soundly over the weekend, outscoring them 41-14 over the three-game span and even jumping up one spot in the D1Baseball ranks from No. 25 to No. 24.
The team looks to keep the momentum going in their favor as they welcome the Islanders to Blue Bell Park in College Station.
Aggies vs. Islanders
The first pitch for the game is set for 6:00 PM, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds from Blue Bell Park in College Station.
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.
Box Score
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
8th
9th
Total
A&M-CC
0
Texas A&M
0
Live Updates
Top 1st
A 1-2-3 inning for Gavin Lyons in his first start of the year, notching a strikeout.
Bottom 1st
Gavin Grahovac walks to start the frame, before Caden Sorrell pops out to the catcher, Wesley Jordan strikes out swinging, and Jake Duer grounds out to the second baseman. Still scoreless through one inning.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03