Recap: Aggies Set School Record Behind Ace's Outing

COLLEGE STATION — Hours before the start of the 2020 campaign, Texas A & M infielder Bryce Blaum gave a quick scouting report on left-hander Asa Lacy for all teams to remember.

“He’s going to be a top pick in the (draft) and deservingly so,” Blaum said. “To have him on our team throwing 97 miles per hour from the left side? Good luck, everybody else.”

Strikeouts have been the downfall in recent years for the junior southpaw. Although considered a top selection in the impending MLB Draft, Lacy has struggled to paint the frame towards his liking since he arrived in College Station as a 185-pound kid out of Kerrville.

But as Lacy stepped off the mound for the final time Friday night, the message Blaum set was evident following a 14-strikeout performance against the Black Knights of West Point.

Good luck, everybody else.

Lacy surpassed a career-high in punch outs at the plate during Texas A & M's 12-3 victory over Army. Combined with relievers Chris Weber and Mason Ornelas, the Aggies (6-0) would set a single-game record for strikeouts with 22, passing Jeff Garner's 1993 21-strikeout game.

"Give Army credit, they were incredibly competitive and they took a lot of pitches from him [Lacy," A & M manager Rob Childress said. "We were fortunate to get him through the fifth."

Like any pitcher, Lacy will find some struggle outings throughout the season. Best get them out of the way before conference play begins. A 30-pitch first inning, Lacy would leave early on a 99 pitch line following a strong close in the fifth inning.

"It's been a huge focus since I've come back from summer ball," Lacy said on his control. "We weren't very efficient in the first inning, obviously."

Besides history being made on Olsen Field with the scoreboard clocking in 22 "K's", one strikeout will standout. Lacy would finish the first inning with a rare four-strikeout inning after a wild pitch allowed Army's Anthony Giachin to reach base on the error. Each one of Lacy's strikeouts was at least a six-pitch at-bat.

Hoping to save the pen, control returned to the southpaw's shoulder. Lacy would strikeout four batters over the next three innings. Tallying 47 total pitches, his fastball became the dangerous weapon to send the troops packing home.

"I had to do it to save our bullpen and just pitch to contact more and realize that there are eight solid guys behind and that they are going to do their job well," Lacy said.

Job well done indeed behind the Aggies' offensive juggernaut. A four-run first inning gave Lacy a line to work within his favor. A three-run home run from Zach DeLoach started the trend of scoring with the long ball at Blue Bell Park. The nation's top hitter finished the evening 2-for-5 with a second home run in eighth for his fourth of the season, one shy of the nation's lead.

"I couldn't be more proud of him," Childress said. "He had a great summer and has worked really hard and usually guys that work hard and prepare get off to a good start."

A slap down the left-field line from Will Frizzell would culminate the end of a five-run sixth. Blaum knocked in a pair on an RBI single while before the designated hitter would drive him home. Sophomore Ty Coleman would reach base on a fielder choice, helping the Aggies score two off a throwing error.

With a 9-1 lead heading to the stretch, Weber and Ornelas would combine for 3 2/3 innings, allowing a combined two runs off a two-run homer. Thanks to insurance from the DeLoach bomb late, the Ornelas would close things out without allowing a hit.

"People will look at the box score tomorrow and not realize what a dogfight it was on Friday night," Childress said. "Our guys did a wonderful job."

A & M will return to the diamond Saturday afternoon behind the arm for right-hander Christian Roa (1-0). The junior recently broke his career-high with 12 strikeouts against Miami (Ohio). Army will send Logan Smith (1-0) to the mound, who picked up the team's only win of the season with a seven scoreless inning performance against Duke to begin the season.