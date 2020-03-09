Recap: Double Homers For Aggie Duo Leads To Run-Rule Victory Over NSMU

COLLEGE STATION — It was a clean sweep for the Aggies. Which Aggies? Well, the home-field advantage certainly played in favor of Texas A & M this series.

Zach DeLoach and Austin Bost would each hit a pair of home runs to eventually run-rule New Mexico State, 16-2. In his first start, Chris Weber would cruise through five innings of work, allowing three hits and a run while striking out a season-high seven batters.

“I thought he was outstanding. He navigated through some troubled waters early," A & M manager Rob Childress said. "With the wind blowing out and New Mexico State’s offense, you’re always holding your breath. He made pitches when he had to. I think he would agree that he wasn’t as sharp in his last two outings, but to get through five innings against that offense says an awful lot about his toughness.”

A night after launching a three-home homer over left-centerfield, Bost would make his first start at the corner. He wouldn't disappoint after keeping the momentum from the previous at-bat. On his first pitch in the second inning, Bost blasted a home run over the leftfield wall to kick off a five-run inning.

He'd double-down on the leftfield side, scoring three more in the fifth.

"I’m seeing the ball really well. I’m doing what I can in every single at-bat to do what I can to help the team win," Bost said after going 2-for-2 on the day. "I’m just trying to put the ball in play and let good things happen.”

While Bost would be entering a new phase with the Ags, DeLoach continued his success that's been on display all season. In the second, the junior outfielder would follow Bost with a two-run in the opposite direction to make it 5-1. In the fifth, DeLoach turned on the jets thanks to a missed dive from NMSU Tommy Tabak.

DeLoach rounded third base as the ball finally came into play, but the damage was done. Scoring an inside-the-park home run and three runs, the home Aggies took a 16-1 lead.

“That happens very rarely in college baseball, even baseball in general. It’s just a really cool moment, having fun with it. I think we all played our brand of baseball today and that was really special to see.”

DeLoach couldn't help but laugh about his speed, wondering if he was going to be out at the plate or just out of breath.

“I needed an oxygen tank actually after that,” DeLoach said. “You got to laugh it off, man.

A & M would tack on 16 runs off 11 hits to let Weber cruise to his first win of the season. Perhaps the Aggies as a whole should be considered winners — keeping the 14-game victory streak at Blue Bell Park for another week.

Confidence should be a factor for A & M as the team begins conference play. After keeping Nick Gonzales, the NCAA's hottest hitter, in check with two hits off 10 at-bats, the team should be ready to take down any batter with strong pitching as the x-factor.

"I’m very proud with how we responded on the mound," Childress said. "Offensively and defensively, to have a 4-0 week says a lot about our club."

Now, the game will count towards the hope of postseason play. A trip to Houston to face Rice will be the final tune-up before the Aggies hit the road for a three-game series against Auburn.

And best believe after a struggling weekend in Frisco and a dominant one at home, the team is going for the latter to begin SEC play off right.

Coming off of this weekend, we’re all confident again," Sophomore Zane Schmidt said. "We’re all back into our approaches. I think we will do well.”