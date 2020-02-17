Recap: Texas A&M Sweeps Miami (Ohio) To Begin Season

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M transfer third baseman Logan Satori seems to be transitioning in Blue Bell Park's surface. On Sunday, he'd drive a hanging fastball deep into left field for a solo home run Sunday afternoon.

Satori would go 4-of-10 during the weekend, including a home run Saturday afternoon during game 2 of the three-game series. The Aggies, who's bats tallied seven total home runs, secured a 6-2 victory Sunday afternoon —guaranteeing the series sweep over Miami (Ohio).

"He's a really good hitter and very competitive and certainly had a good weekend," A & M manager Rob Childress said. "Less two or three good plays from the third baseman, he might have had two or three more [hits]."

First baseman Hunter Coleman picked up where Satori left off two at-bats later, driving a two-run homer 407 feet over the left-center field wall for a 3-0 lead. During the seventh inning, outfielder Zach DeLoach would lead things off with the solo shot into the Redhawks bullpen.

Pitching once again made the game for the 15-year manager's squad. Heading to Omaha twice in the last decade, it was the arms on the mound that kept A & M in contention. And if the first series means anything, that will be a positive notion for the new decade.

A & M's ace Asa Lacy would go six innings, allowing one run and striking out eight on Friday's 17-1 victory. Christian Roa would follow with six strong innings of his own, striking out a career-high 12 batters and allowing a pair of runs. Sunday's Chandler Jozwiak would go six innings and struck out seven.

The RedHawks (0-3) relied on Keten Egbert, who allowed three runs on six hits on the mound at Olsen Field.

The Aggies offense tallied a total of 32 runs off 39 hits. The team would also steal 7 bases on 7 attempts. Deloach and Will Frizzell would combine go 12-for-21 to start the season. The sweep was the fifth straight for A & M for the Aggies on opening weekend, now sitting with a 36-1 record since 2009.

“We’re grinders. We’re competitive," Deloach said. "The one word I would say describes us is ‘competitive’. We grinded out a lot of at-bats today and throughout the weekend. Being able to manufacture runs without even putting the ball in play is a huge plus to see. From our base running, our defense, and our pitching. Everything was hitting on all cylinders today.”

The Aggies will take Monday to regroup before facing Stephen F. Austin Tuesday and Prairie View A & M on Wednesday. The team will then host a three-game series against Army heading into the weekend.