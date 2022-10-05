Texas A&M Baseball Reveals Revised 2023 Conference Schedule
In September, the SEC gave its members their 2023 baseball schedules, which were then released to the public. However, on Monday they released a revised version of the 2023 schedule for all 14 members.
The initial release had an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the 2023 league docket that are not scheduled to take place until 2024.
The Texas A&M Aggies initial schedule looked like this:
March 17-19: at Kentucky
March 24-26: vs. Missouri
March 31-Apr. 2: at Mississippi State
Apr. 4-6: at Auburn
Apr. 14-16: vs. Alabama
Apr. 21-23: vs. LSU
Apr. 28-30: at Tennessee
May 5-7: vs. Ole Miss
May 12-14: at Arkansas
May 18-20: vs. Florida
May 23-28: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Alabama)
Now, the Aggies schedule for the 2023 season is as follows:
March 17-19 LSU
March 24-26 at Tennessee
March 31- Apr. 2 vs. Ole Miss
Apr. 6-8 at Auburn
Apr. 14-16 Vs. Missouri
Apr. 21-23 at Kentucky
Apr. 28-30 at Arkansas
May 5-7 vs. Florida
May 12-14 vs. Alabama
May 18-20 at Mississippi State
5/23-28 SEC Tournament (Hoover, Alabama)
The Aggies had an impressive first season under coach Jim Schlossnagle, making the College World Series and surpassing preseason expectations. Of course, repeating that success will be easier said than done, especially in the SEC.
With tough road trips against Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi State, the schedule makers certainly didn't make it easy for the Aggies. However, if they can sustain the momentum from their College World Series run, there is no reason to expect anything short of another deep NCAA Tournament run and potential regional host.
