LIVE UPDATES: Texas A&M Baseball Looks To Remain Perfect Against Penn
COLLEGE STATION --- Texas A&M baseball could not be off to a better start under the direction of new manager Jim Schlossnagle. Sitting at a perfect 4-0, the Aggies look to keep their winning ways at Olsen Field as they take on Penn.
Sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer take the mound Friday afternoon to begin the series. Last season from the bullpen, he impressed in a limited role. Dettmer appeared in 17 games, recording 49 strikeouts while logging a 3-2 record with 4.37 ERA.
In his first start, Dettmer pitched six inning, allowing three hits and a run while striking out three Fordham batters. The Aggies would go on to win 13-1 to start the Schlossnagle era off on the right foot.
Follow along live below for live updates from Blue Bell Park as the Aggies face the Quakers.
Pregame:
The Aggies have released their lineup and it is as follows
3B Kole Kaler
LF Dylan Rock
1B Jack Moss
DH Austin Bost
RF Brett Minnich
C Troy Claunch
2B Ryan Targac
CF Logan Britt
SS Kalae Harrison
P Nathan Dettmer
TOP FIRST
Pitching: Nathan Dettmer
- CF Tommy Courtney: Bunt out (5-3)
- C Jackson Appel: Groundout to first base (3-1)
- SS Craig Larsen: Double down third base
- 3B Wyatt Henesler: Groundout to shortstop (6-3)
BOTTOM FIRST
Pitching: Kevin Eaise
- Kaler: Strikeout looking
- Rock: Walks
Texas A&M takes Penn in the third series at home from Olsen Field
- Moss: Groundout to third, Rock advances to second (5-3)
- Bost: Strikeout swinging
END OF FIRST INNING: Penn 0, Texas A&M 0
TOP SECOND
Pitching: Dettmer
- 2B Cole Palis: Groundout to Dettmer (1-3)
- DH Andrew Hernandez: Single
- 1B Ben Miller: Double, Hernandez advances to third
- RF Cole McGonigal: Strikeout swinging
- LF Seth Werchan: Groundout off Dettmer, fielded by Claunch (2-3)
BOTTOM SECOND
Pitching: Eaise
- Minnich: Hit by pitch
- Claunch: Single, Minnich advances to second
- Targac: Strikeout looking
- Britt: Single, Minnich to third, Claunch to second
- Harrison: Groundout, force at home plate, Claunch to third, Britt to second (5-2)
- Kaler: Flyout to center field (F8)
END OF SECOND INNING: Penn 0, Texas A&M 0
TOP THIRD
Pitching: Dettmer
- Courtney: Groundout to Harrison (6-3)
- Appel: Groundout to Targac (4-3)
- Larsen: Error on Kaler, Larsen advances to first (E5)
- Henseler: Double, Larsen scores from first
- Palis: Groundout to Targac (4-3)