LIVE UPDATES: Texas A&M Baseball Looks To Remain Perfect Against Penn

Texas A&M takes Penn in the third series at home from Olsen Field

COLLEGE STATION --- Texas A&M baseball could not be off to a better start under the direction of new manager Jim Schlossnagle. Sitting at a perfect 4-0, the Aggies look to keep their winning ways at Olsen Field as they take on Penn. 

Sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer take the mound Friday afternoon to begin the series. Last season from the bullpen, he impressed in a limited role. Dettmer appeared in 17 games, recording 49 strikeouts while logging a 3-2 record with 4.37 ERA. 

In his first start, Dettmer pitched six inning, allowing three hits and a run while striking out three Fordham batters. The Aggies would go on to win 13-1 to start the Schlossnagle era off on the right foot. 

Follow along live below for live updates from Blue Bell Park as the Aggies face the Quakers. 

Pregame:

The Aggies have released their lineup and it is as follows

3B Kole Kaler

LF Dylan Rock

1B Jack Moss  

DH Austin Bost 

RF Brett Minnich 

C Troy Claunch 

2B Ryan Targac  

CF Logan Britt

SS Kalae Harrison 

P Nathan Dettmer

TOP FIRST 

Pitching: Nathan Dettmer 

- CF Tommy Courtney: Bunt out (5-3)

- C Jackson Appel: Groundout to first base (3-1)

- SS Craig Larsen: Double down third base

- 3B Wyatt Henesler: Groundout to shortstop (6-3)

BOTTOM FIRST

Pitching: Kevin Eaise

- Kaler: Strikeout looking 

- Rock: Walks

- Moss: Groundout to third, Rock advances to second (5-3)

- Bost: Strikeout swinging

END OF FIRST INNING: Penn 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP SECOND

Pitching: Dettmer

- 2B Cole Palis: Groundout to Dettmer (1-3)

- DH Andrew Hernandez: Single 

- 1B Ben Miller: Double, Hernandez advances to third 

- RF Cole McGonigal: Strikeout swinging

- LF Seth Werchan: Groundout off Dettmer, fielded by Claunch (2-3)

BOTTOM SECOND

Pitching: Eaise

- Minnich: Hit by pitch 

- Claunch: Single, Minnich advances to second 

- Targac: Strikeout looking

- Britt: Single, Minnich to third, Claunch to second

- Harrison: Groundout, force at home plate, Claunch to third, Britt to second (5-2)

- Kaler: Flyout to center field (F8)

END OF SECOND INNING: Penn 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP THIRD 

Pitching: Dettmer

- Courtney: Groundout to Harrison (6-3)

- Appel: Groundout to Targac (4-3)

- Larsen: Error on Kaler, Larsen advances to first (E5)

- Henseler: Double, Larsen scores from first 

- Palis: Groundout to Targac (4-3)

