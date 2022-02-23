Offense Clicks For Aggies In Home Win Against Lamar

The cold wind blew through nine innings at Olsen Field Tuesday night. It's a good thing Texas A&M's bats were hot.

The Aggies got out to a five-run lead in the first inning, ultimately leading to the 9-3 win against Lamar at home. A&M now improves to 4-0 under the direction of new manager Jim Schlossnagle.

“I was really proud of the way we swung the bat tonight,"Schlossnagle said. "We had a conversation right after batting practice when the wind changed. The team that hit the ball low and hard, and the team that kept the ball out of the high air would be the team that won tonight."

A&M attacked Cardinals' pitcher Zach Williams from the get-go. A double from designated hitter Blake Bost made it 2-0 with only one out. Three batters later, second baseman Ryan Targac would blast a two-run home run over right field to extend the lead.

Targac finished the day strong, going 2-of-4 with a double in the third. Bost finished 3-of-5 with a pair of doubles and a leadoff triple to begin the fifth inning.

"I saw some good pitches I was ready to hit," Bost said. "Pitching was good, they came and threw strikes. I saw the ball well tonight and put a good swing on it and good things happened.”

A&M extend its lead in the third inning to seven thanks to an RBI single from catcher Troy Claunch and force out against center fielder Logan Britt. Right fielder Logan Minnich would plate Bost in the fifth to extend the lead by eight thanks to a ground out.

On the mound, Khristian Curtis made his first collegiate start and impressed early. He tossed four scoreless frames to begin his Aggie career, striking out three Cardinals and working around three walks.

"He did a nice job for the most part of throwing strikes until the one inning when he didn’t," Schlossnagle said. "He is certainly going to have to be better, land his breaking ball better, land his secondary pitch better. But, he threw strikes."

Relief pitching could use some work. Lamar worked its way back in the sixth inning thanks to an RBI double off Brad Rudis. Alex Magers allowed two runs in the seventh but did manage to get two outs in the process.

Chris Cortez and Robert Hogan allowed one hit combined in the eighth and ninth inning, respectively, to seal the win.

The Aggies begin a three-game set with Penn on Friday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Schlossnagle did not announce who would be the starting pitcher.

