Texas A&M Aggies Among College World Series Betting Favorites

The top two teams are the same two that faced off last year in the finals in Omaha, the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Aaron Raley

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As Opening Day for the 2025 college baseball season looms, the predictions for the winner of the 2025 College World Series are running rampant.

The Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies, the two finalists from 2024, returned a lot of their star players from their championship-caliber teams, so it is safe to assume that they are set to return as favorites to win it all.

FanDuel released their preseason odds for the College World Series 2025 winner, and, sure enough, the Volunteers and Aggies were the top two teams on the list, with odds listed at +750 and +900, respectively.

In fact, the top four teams are all squads out of the Southeastern Conference, with the LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks following closely with +950 and +1100 odds, both of whom were ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll at one point last year.

baseball
June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr (57) throws against Texas A&M Aggies utility Gavin Grahovac (9) during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns, having acquired a chunk of the Aggies' coaching staff this past offseason, currently sit at +2600 odds of winning it all in Omaha.

Here is the top 10 best odds for the 2025 College World Series Champions, according to FanDuel Sportsbooks:

1) Tennessee Volunteers, +750

2) Texas A&M Aggies, +900

3) LSU Tigers, +950

4) Arkansas Razorbacks, +1100

5) Virginia Cavaliers, +1200

6) Florida Gators, +1600

7) Wake Forest Demon Deacons, +1800

8) Florida State Seminoles, +2100

9) Oregon State Beavers, +2400

10) Texas Longhorns, +2600

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published |Modified
