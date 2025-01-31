Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Stars Earn Preseason Honors
Last year, the Texas A&M Aggies came oh so close to winning the College World Series, falling 6-5 against the Tennessee Volunteers in Game 3 of the finals. This year, they'll definitely be playing with some extra juice as they look to win it all.
Heading into the college baseball season, the Aggies are the No. 1 team in the country in both D1Baseball and Baseball America's rankings. Very high expectations in Michael Earley's first season as head coach, but the Aggies' star-studded roster makes it easy to see why they're the favorites entering the season.
A&M added some key players from the transfer portal, but it's a pair of returning players that provide the foundation. Jace LaViolette at the plate and Ryan Prager on the mound, that's a key part of the Aggies' winning formula.
Both players were outstanding last season, and expectations are sky-high for them this season. On Thursday, D1Baseball named LaViolette its Preseason SEC Player of the Year and Prager as its Preseason SEC Pitcher of the Year in its conference preview.
LaViolette, a junior from Katy, was one of the top hitters in the country last season. He hit 29 home runs, drove in 78 runs, and scored 87 of his own while batting .305 in 68 games. In the field, he didn't have a single error the entire season.
LaViolette was also selected as the Preseason SEC Player of the Year by Baseball America and Perfect Game.
Prager, a redshirt junior from Dallas, turned into one of the nation's top pitchers last season. After missing the entire 2023 season with injury, he returned with a vengeance in 2024, posting a 9-1 record in 19 appearances with a 2.95 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. He also posted 124 strikeouts, becoming the first Aggie to surpass the century mark since 2021.
The Los Angeles Angels selected Prager in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft, but he opted to stay in College Station for another year.
The Aggies open the season at home against Elon on Feb. 14.
