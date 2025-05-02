Texas A&M Aggies' Opener vs. LSU in Weather Delay
The Texas A&M Aggies' series opener against the No. 2 LSU Tigers will have to wait just a bit longer.
The first game of the highly-anticipated series is currently in a weather delay due to severe thunderstorms in the vicinity of Blue Bell Park in College Station. A weather delay usually means that lightning has been spotted or heard (thunder) within six miles of the park and could pose a threat to players, coaches and spectators.
Play is expected to resume around 8 pm ct.
For play to resume, lightning in the area would have to cease for 30 minutes, with the timer resetting after each strike. Conditions around College Station are projected to improve later in the night, so the game should be able to be played on the scheduled date.
This is the Aggies' second series opener in a row to suffer a weather delay, following last week's series against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Austin.
After they suffered a sweep at the hands of their most-hated rivals, the Aggies rebounded with a 13-6 home win over Lamar in their mid-week game on Tuesday night. Of course, the Tigers will be a much tougher challenge, as they boast a 37-9 record on the season and just won a series over defending-champion Tennessee last week.