Texas A&M Board of Regents To Vote on Blue Bell Park Project
Blue Bell Park, home of the Texas A&M Aggies' baseball team, is already due for some serious renovations in the near future, and more could be on the way.
On Thursday, the Texas A&M System Board of Regents will vote on a $28.3 million project to construct a baseball player development at Blue Bell Park, according to the agenda for the meeting.
Currently, the A&M System's FY (Fiscal Year) 2025-29 plan includes $80 million for the Blue Bell Park renovation project. The baseball player development center cost would be added on to the plan if approved, as would an additional $2.83 million in pre-construction costs. The estimated annual debt service would come in at just over $5.77 million.
If approved, the university would demolish the existing batting cage facility to make room for the new baseball player development center. Said facility will include "new batting cages and pitching lab, sports medicine facilities, strength and conditioning spaces, new player locker rooms, support lockers for staff and student managers, and coaches' lockers."
The project would also replace the current playing field and lighting at Blue Bell Park.
Initial approval for the renovation project came in November of 2022, with a FY 2025 start date and budget of $60 million. In May of 2024, the Board of Regents voted to expand the budget to $80 million while pushing the start date back to FY 2026.
The Aggies, the No. 1 team in many preseason rankings, open the season at home against Elon on Feb. 14, but even as they chase a College World Series title, there will be plenty of excitement in the background.
