Texas A&M's Lacy Named to AP's Top 10 College Baseball Players to Watch

COLLEGE STATION — As the new Ace in Blue Bell Park, Asa Lacy will have tons to live up to this season. Up for the challenge, Texas A & M's new No.1 pitcher should be a must-see player in the NCAA this season.

According to the Associated Press, Lacy will be worth the watch in 2020 and could see his stock rise towards the MLB Draft with each outing looking better than the last.

In a recent article, AP listed the Kerrville native as a top player to watch this upcoming season. According to the reports, Lacy could be the top southpaw in the nation for batters to face.

"Lacy is the best left-hander in the country and could overtake Jeff Granger, the No. 5 overall pick in 1993, as the Aggies’ highest drafted player. He moves to No. 1 in the rotation after going 8-4 with a 2.13 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings. His career 5.41 hits allowed per nine innings ranks fourth among active players."

The 2019 season was one to remember in College Station for Lacy. As the team's second option in the rotation, the then-sophomore would go 8-4 as a starter, throw 130 strikeouts and finish his year with a 2.13 ERA. He would finish the season leading the nation in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (4.97). He also ranked eighth in strikeouts per nine innings (13.2) and ninth in strikeouts (130).

Lacy was chosen to play for the USA Baseball 2019 Collegiate National Team and was named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist. The Aggies would finish with a 39-23-1 record, falling in the divisional round of the NCAA tournament last June.

The Southeastern Conference will once again be a hot name to watch on the diamond this season. None programs were named to the AP's Preseason Top 25, with multiple players expected to flourish in the 2019 season. AP also named Georgia pitcher Emerson Hancock, Vanderbilt third baseman Austin Martin and pitcher Kumar Rocker as players to watch for the start of the new decade.

The Aggies will begin the 2020 season with a three-game home series vs. Miami (Ohio) from Feb. 14-16.