Aggies Enter 2023 with Top 5 Collegiate Baseball Preseason Ranking

The 2022 season was one of the best seasons in recent memory for the Texas A&M Aggies, as they made the College World Series for the first time in five years, and in their first year under coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Schlossnagle, who spent 17 seasons as the coach at TCU and helped turn its baseball program into a perennial powerhouse, came in and immediately turned the Aggies into contenders.

Not only did the Aggies make the College World Series for the first time since 2017, but they were also two wins away from making it to the championship series. While they came just short of the program's first national title, there is still a lot of optimism surrounding the program heading into the 2023 season.

As such, Collegiate Baseball placed the Aggies at No. 4 overall in their initial 2023 preseason rankings.

Replicating their success will be much easier said than done, especially with the talent in the SEC. Defending champions Ole Miss will look to repeat while Vanderbilt looks to get back to the top of the mountain, fighting off teams such as Tennessee and Mississippi State.

If the Aggies can replicate their 2022 success and build on it, then don't be surprised if they make their way to Omaha for the second straight season.

