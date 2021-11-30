How To Watch: Aggies vs. Privateers

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team hosts the New Orleans Privateers at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. CT, with both teams coming off wins.

On Friday, New Orleans beat the VMI Keydets 79-71 in New Orleans, ending a four-game homestand.

The Aggies are fresh off their 73-67 win over Notre Dame in Las Vegas, Nevada, in their last game in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Guard Quenton Jackson led the way with 18 points.

The Privateers are clear underdogs in the game, and they'll be looking to try and keep up with A&M's potent offense and shut-down interior defense.

Jackson leads the Aggies in points this season averaging 13 points per game coming off the bench, while Henry Coleman III is averaging 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Derek St. Hilaire averages 21.6 points per game for the Privateers while Troy Green averages 10.6 points.

A&M has won its last four home games to open the season scoring an average of 76 points per game while allowing only 57.5.

After wins this season, New Orleans is 0-2 while the Aggies are 4-1.

Game Information/Current Records: Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) vs. New Orleans Privateers (3-4)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Spread: Aggies -14.5 (SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Aggies -1205, Privateers +750 (SI Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 128.5 (SI Sportsbook)

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Series History: Texas A&M has won the only game these two teams have ever played in on Nov. 29, 2020 - Aggies 82, Privateers 53

