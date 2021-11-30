How To Watch: Aggies vs. Privateers

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How To Watch: Texas A&M Aggies vs. New Orleans Privateers

    The Aggies return home after a 2-1 run in Las Vegas to take on the Privateers of New Orleans
    Author:

    The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team hosts the New Orleans Privateers at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. CT, with both teams coming off wins.

    On Friday, New Orleans beat the VMI Keydets 79-71 in New Orleans, ending a four-game homestand.

    The Aggies are fresh off their 73-67 win over Notre Dame in Las Vegas, Nevada, in their last game in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Guard Quenton Jackson led the way with 18 points.

    The Privateers are clear underdogs in the game, and they'll be looking to try and keep up with A&M's potent offense and shut-down interior defense.

    Jackson leads the Aggies in points this season averaging 13 points per game coming off the bench, while Henry Coleman III is averaging 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

    Derek St. Hilaire averages 21.6 points per game for the Privateers while Troy Green averages 10.6 points.

    A&M has won its last four home games to open the season scoring an average of 76 points per game while allowing only 57.5.

    After wins this season, New Orleans is 0-2 while the Aggies are 4-1.

    Game Information/Current Records: Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) vs. New Orleans Privateers (3-4)

