Aggies Baseball vs. No. 13 LSU Game 3: Live Game Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies could not have written the script any better. Aggies baseball opened the SEC portion of its schedule on the road in Baton Rouge on Friday with a dramatic, hard-fought win, then followed it up on Saturday with some gritty, late-inning heroics to win Game 2. A&M looks for its first series sweep of the season on Sunday in Baton Rouge at Alex Box Stadium at 2 p.m. CT, as RHP Nathan Dettmer gets the start.

Micah Dallas Austin Bost Aggies baseball celebrating a win at Blue Bell Park

A&M (12-6, 2-0 SEC) fought for two runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night and Chris Cortez retired the side in order in the home half to send the Aggies off winners in the first game of the weekend series.

On Saturday, the Tigers (14-5, 0-2 SEC) scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at seven, but the Aggies capitalized on an LSU error to score the first run of the ninth and added to their lead with an RBI single by shortstop Kole Kaler and a two-run double by catcher Troy Claunch.

Texas A&M reliever Robert Hogan (1-1) was credited with the win, as he worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings with no hits, one walk, and three strikeouts. LSU reliever Devin Fontenot (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs – two earned – on two hits in 2/3 of an inning with one walk and one strikeout.

Live in-game updates will appear here after first pitch

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim