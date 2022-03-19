Aggies Baseball vs. LSU Tigers, Game 2: Live Updates

The Aggies baseball program hopes to continue where it left off on Friday after a hard-fought 6-4 win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

A&M fought for two runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night and Chris Cortez retired the side in order in the home half to send the Aggies off winners in the first game of the weekend series.

The Aggies will try to keep their hot bats hot on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at 6 p.m. CT as the two teams match up for Game 2. A&M batted .400 (6-for-15) with runners on base, while Aggie pitchers held LSU hitters to .071 (1-for-14) with men on base.

Dylan Rock went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, and Kole Kaler went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs, and an RBI. Jacob Palisch pitched 2 1/2 innings allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks, while Chris Cortez closed things out pitching 1 2/3 innings, with no hits, no runs, no walks, and two strikeouts, earning the win.

Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates beginning with the first pitch at 6:02 p.m. CT.

PREGAME

The Aggies have released their starting lineup:

1. SS Kole Kaler

2. 2B Austin Bost

3. 1B Jack Moss

4. C Troy Claunch

5. RF Brett Minnich

6. LF Dylan Rock

7. 3B Ryan Targac

8. DH Taylor Smith

9. CF Logan Britt

P: RHP Micah Dallas

Live in-game updates will appear here after the first pitch

