No. 10 Aggies Rally Late for Win over Mississippi State

Texas A&M overcame a 7-4 deficit with a seventh-inning rally for an 8-7 victory in College Station.

The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team (31-16, 15-10, SEC) overcame a 7-4 seventh inning deficit with a four-run rally to beat Mississippi State (25-25, 9-16 SEC) Friday night at Blue Bell Park.

Behind a quick offensive start, the Aggies led 4-0 after two innings, helped partially by a solo home run by Trevor Werner in the second inning. But then the A&M bats went cold as the Bulldogs held the Aggies scoreless over the next four innings while plating seven runs during that time.

As A&M entered the bottom of the seventh, they were down 7-4. The Aggies late rally started with four straight walks that reduced the Mississippi State lead to 7-5 before Troy Claunch launched a bases-clearing double for an 8-7 Aggies lead.

Jacob Palisch came on in relief in the top of the eighth inning and sat the Bulldogs down in order. With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, Will Johnston was called on and recorded the final out to secure the Aggies' win.

Joseph Menefee picked up the win, his fourth of the season, and struck out four, allowing just two hits in 2 1/3 innings of work.

Coach Jim Schlossnagle said the key to the win was timely hitting.

"We keep giving up home runs and we keep making bad pitches at inopportune times. But how could you not love the grit of this team? Troy (Claunch) put together a great at-bat in the seventh inning and I thought that made some nice plays in centerfield. Will Johnston made the pitches we needed him to make against a really good hitter."

Next up for the Aggies is game two against the Bulldogs at Blue Bell Park on Saturday with a 2:02 p.m. first pitch.

