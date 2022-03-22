A&M Baseball vs Rice Owls: Live Game Updates

The Aggies try to continue their road success on Tuesday against the Rice Owls at Reckling Park for a 7 p.m. start. This will be the Aggies and Owls 285th meeting, the third-most played baseball rivalry for the program, dating back to their days together in the SWC.

A&M won its first SEC series of the season at No. 8 LSU over the weekend, two games to one, led offensively by Dylan Rock (.429), Jack Moss (.429), and Austin Bost (.400). The Aggies added to their season home run total of nine by hitting five more at Alex Box Stadium, including two by Rock.

Khristian Curtis Khristian Curtis Nathan Dettmer

Bost has reached base safely in all 18 games this season and has a 20-game hitting streak that dates back to last season. He's batting .462 with one walk, one double, two triples when he leads off an inning at the plate.

The Owls have started slowly in 2022 with a 6-15 record under first-year coach Jose Cruz Jr., but they've won three of their last five.

Khristian Curtis (Fr., RHP, 2-0, 0.98) takes the mound for the Aggies vs. Thomas Burbank (So., LHP, 0-2, 7.71) for the Owls.

PREGAME

Aggies starting lineup:

1. Kole Kaler SS

2. Austin Bost 2B

3. Jack Moss 1B

4. Troy Claunch C

5. Brett Minnich RF

6. Dylan Rock RF

7. Ryan Targac 3B

8. Logan Britt CF

9. Taylor Smith DH

RHP: Khristian Curtis

Rice Owls starting lineup:

1. Drew Woodcox 1B

2. Guy Garibay Jr. RF

3. Aaron Smigelski 3B

4. Austin Bulman LF

5. Nathan Becker DH

6. Johnny Hoyle CF

7. Benjamin Rosengard 2B

8. Pierce Gallo SS

9. Justin Long C

LHP Thomas Burbank

Live in-game updates will appear here after the first pitch at 7 p.m. CT

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here