Skip to main content

A&M Baseball vs Rice Owls: Live Game Updates

After a successful series against LSU over the weekend, the Aggies play Rice on Tuesday

The Aggies try to continue their road success on Tuesday against the Rice Owls at Reckling Park for a 7 p.m. start. This will be the Aggies and Owls 285th meeting, the third-most played baseball rivalry for the program, dating back to their days together in the SWC.

A&M won its first SEC series of the season at No. 8 LSU over the weekend, two games to one, led offensively by Dylan Rock (.429), Jack Moss (.429), and Austin Bost (.400). The Aggies added to their season home run total of nine by hitting five more at Alex Box Stadium, including two by Rock.

BR2_9389

Khristian Curtis

khristian curtis aggies baseball

Khristian Curtis

nathan dettmer aggies baseball

Nathan Dettmer

Bost has reached base safely in all 18 games this season and has a 20-game hitting streak that dates back to last season. He's batting .462 with one walk, one double, two triples when he leads off an inning at the plate.

The Owls have started slowly in 2022 with a 6-15 record under first-year coach Jose Cruz Jr., but they've won three of their last five. 

Khristian Curtis (Fr., RHP, 2-0, 0.98) takes the mound for the Aggies vs. Thomas Burbank (So., LHP, 0-2, 7.71) for the Owls.

PREGAME

Aggies starting lineup:

1. Kole Kaler SS

2. Austin Bost 2B

3. Jack Moss 1B

4. Troy Claunch C

5. Brett Minnich RF

6. Dylan Rock RF

7. Ryan Targac 3B

8. Logan Britt CF

9. Taylor Smith DH

RHP: Khristian Curtis

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

BR2_9389
Play
Baseball

A&M Baseball vs Rice Owls: Live Game Updates

After a successful series against LSU over the weekend, the Aggies play Rice on Tuesday

By Timm Hamm1 minute ago
USATSI_17826851
Play
News

Kenyon Green Leaves First-Round Impression At Texas A&M Pro Day

Kenyon Green's ability to play four positions wowed NFL scouts

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) breaks the tackle of Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in the third quarter at Kyle Field.
Play
Football

Aggies Star DeMarvin Leal on Cowboys 30 Visits List: NFL Draft

According to a number of mock drafts, Leal figures as a late first-round or early second-round guy.

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago

Rice Owls starting lineup:

1. Drew Woodcox 1B

2. Guy Garibay Jr. RF

3. Aaron Smigelski 3B

4. Austin Bulman LF

5. Nathan Becker DH

6. Johnny Hoyle CF

7. Benjamin Rosengard 2B

8. Pierce Gallo SS

9. Justin Long C

LHP Thomas Burbank

Live in-game updates will appear here after the first pitch at 7 p.m. CT

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

BR2_9389
Baseball

A&M Baseball vs Rice Owls: Live Game Updates

By Timm Hamm1 minute ago
USATSI_17826851
News

Kenyon Green Leaves First-Round Impression At Texas A&M Pro Day

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) breaks the tackle of Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in the third quarter at Kyle Field.
Football

Aggies Star DeMarvin Leal on Cowboys 30 Visits List: NFL Draft

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
khristian curtis aggies baseball
Baseball

Aggies Baseball vs Rice Owls: Preview, How to Watch

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
Isaiah Spiller
News

Could Aggies RB Isaiah Spiller Join Tom Brady's Bucs?

By Matt GalatzanMar 21, 2022
Dante Moore
Football

Fisher, Aggies Target Elite QB Dante Moore

By AllAggies StaffMar 21, 2022
ryan prager aggies baseball
Baseball

Aggies Drop Finale to No. 13 LSU: Live Game Log

By Timm HammMar 20, 2022
muhammad ags
Football

Texas A&M Still in Running for Elite 2023 Defensive Back?

By Zach DimmittMar 20, 2022