Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Cancels Game vs. Houston Cougars
And just like that, Mother Nature remains undefeated.
The midweek contest between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Houston Cougars will not be taking place Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park in College Station, as inclement weather in Aggieland has given officials no choice but to scrap the game.
The Aggies are fresh off of a home series win against the No. 2 LSU Tigers, their third series win against a top two-ranked team in the past month.
The Aggies currently sit with a 27-20 record, 10-14 against SEC opponents.
And oddly enough, the Houston Cougars are also 27-20, but with a 10-13 conference record against Big 12 opponents, which included the team sweeping the Utah Utes this past weekend in a successful home stand.
The Aggies will now turn their attention to their final home weekend series against the Missouri Tigers, who are still looking for their first conference win in 2025, while the Aggies look to maintain their hot streak and book a spot for contention in the 2025 College World Series, a contest they were favored to win before the season began.