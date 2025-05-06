All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Cancels Game vs. Houston Cougars

Due to inclement weather, the 12th Man will have to wait until Friday to get some action on the home diamond.

Aaron Raley

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) reacts after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) reacts after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

And just like that, Mother Nature remains undefeated.

The midweek contest between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Houston Cougars will not be taking place Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park in College Station, as inclement weather in Aggieland has given officials no choice but to scrap the game.

The Aggies are fresh off of a home series win against the No. 2 LSU Tigers, their third series win against a top two-ranked team in the past month.

prager
Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager (18) throws a pitch during the Lone Star Showdown against Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies currently sit with a 27-20 record, 10-14 against SEC opponents.

And oddly enough, the Houston Cougars are also 27-20, but with a 10-13 conference record against Big 12 opponents, which included the team sweeping the Utah Utes this past weekend in a successful home stand.

The Aggies will now turn their attention to their final home weekend series against the Missouri Tigers, who are still looking for their first conference win in 2025, while the Aggies look to maintain their hot streak and book a spot for contention in the 2025 College World Series, a contest they were favored to win before the season began.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Baseball