Texas A&M Aggies-No. 1 Texas Longhorns Currently In Weather Delay

Mother Nature has pushed back the beginning of the weekend series between the two rivals.

Aaron Raley

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) walks off after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) walks off after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The baseball edition of the Lone Star Showdown is going to have to wait a little bit to get underway.

The opening game of the series between the Texas A&M Aggies and No. 1 Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin is currently under a weather delay due to lightning in the vicinity of the ballpark.

The delay for lightning means that lightning has been spotted and heard (thunder) within six miles of the ballpark, and may pose as a threat to spectators, players, coaches, or officials.

Typical protocol calls for a 30-minute break in between spotted lightning strikes to resume play, resetting every time a strike is spotted or heard in close proximity.

The first pitch of the Lone Star Showdown is now scheduled for 8:05 PM.

