Texas A&M Aggies-No. 1 Texas Longhorns Currently In Weather Delay
Mother Nature has pushed back the beginning of the weekend series between the two rivals.
The baseball edition of the Lone Star Showdown is going to have to wait a little bit to get underway.
The opening game of the series between the Texas A&M Aggies and No. 1 Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin is currently under a weather delay due to lightning in the vicinity of the ballpark.
The delay for lightning means that lightning has been spotted and heard (thunder) within six miles of the ballpark, and may pose as a threat to spectators, players, coaches, or officials.
Typical protocol calls for a 30-minute break in between spotted lightning strikes to resume play, resetting every time a strike is spotted or heard in close proximity.
The first pitch of the Lone Star Showdown is now scheduled for 8:05 PM.
Published