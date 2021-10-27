Two Aggies Take Center Stage In World Series

Texas A&M is always doing its part to represent well past the days in Aggieland. Despite being off, fans will have two players to cheer on in the Fall Classic.

Houston Astros' Brooks Raley and Atlanta Braves' AJ Minter once each called Blue Bell Park home. Now, less than 100 miles to where their dreams of becoming pros at the highest level of the sport come to fruition in the World Series.

Raley, 33, a left-handed reliever, has yet to make an appearance for Houston following the 6-2 Atlanta victory on Tuesday night, Minter, 28, another southpaw, saw action early in perhaps one of the bigger storylines of the game.

Braves starter Charlie Morton would leave in the third inning after suffering a broken leg on a comebacker from Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel. He'd deliver 16 more pitches and face three more batters before finally succumbing to the pain.

Minter entered the game for Atlanta and took control. He'd go 2 2/3 innings while allowing three hits and one run. He struck out three before exiting the mound.

Both players were scouted and recruited by former A&M coach Rob Childress. Neither were a member of the 2011 or 2017 College World Series teams during his 16-year run as the Aggies' manager.

Raley played at A&M before being selected in the sixth round by the Chicago Cubs in 2009. Since then, the veteran reliever has played for Cubs (2012-13), Cincinnati Reds (2020) and Astros (2020-21) while also playing overseas in Korea for the Lotte Giants.

Minter was initially a reliever for Childress' roster prior to his junior season. That year would be cut short as a starter after it was announced he would be forced to undergo Tommy John Surgery in 2015.

The Braves would select him in the second round of the 2016 draft. Since his debut in 2107, Minter has spent time between the majors and Triple-A affiliate. For his career, he's posted an 11-5 record with an ERA of 3.71 and 211 strikeouts.

This year's postseason has been one for the ages. Minter has pitched in 7 1/3 innings prior to Tuesday night and did not allow a run.

The Braves and Astros will play one more game at Minute Maid Park Wednesday before heading to Truist Park for a potential three-game series over the weekend.

