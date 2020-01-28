AllAggies
Two A&M Players Earn Baseball America Preseason All-America Status

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M baseball will look to compete in a highly-touted Southeastern Conference for the 2020 season. A year after finishing with a 39-23-1 record, the Aggies could be in for a chance at the title later this season in Hoover, Ala.

Perhaps two players on Rob Childress' roster could be the difference makers this season. Baseball America would certainly believe so.

Texas A&M juniors Asa Lacy and Zach DeLoach were named to the Baseball America Preseason All-America Team. The publication announced their preseason rosters on Monday.

Lacy, a left-handed pitcher, was named first-team while DeLoach, who predominately plays outfield, was added to the third-team roster.

Lacy has been in the spotlight over the past several weeks for his success in 2019. The then-sophomore finished the campaign with an 8-4 as a starter, a 2.13 ERA and 130 strikeouts.

Lacy also picked up first-team recognition in all four Preseason All-America teams named in the winter flurry of all-star squads, including D1Baskeball.com, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings.

Lacy was chosen to play for the USA Baseball 2019 Collegiate National Team and was named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist for his performance last season. He also would help the Aggie pitching staff set a new single-season school record for strikeouts in a season with 673 in 2019.

For DeLoach, Baseball America could be the first of several honors to proceed his way after a positive offseason in the Cape Cod League. As a member of the Falmouth Commodores, he would finish with a .353 batting average, eight doubles, one triple, five home runs and 23 RBI while stealing eight bases in 37 games.

DeLoach hit .260 as a freshman in 2018, tallying 37 runs, 10 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 27 RBI in 61 games. Last season, the Lewisville, Texas-product logged 27 runs, four doubles, one triple, three home runs and 16 RBI in 56 games.

The Aggies will open the 2020 campaign on February 14 when they host the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks to start a three-game series at Blue Bell Park. 

