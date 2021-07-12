Aggie Hoops Target Isiah Small Sets Date For Decision

Texas A&M has been more than active in the transfer portal and is still looking to add pieces to the basketball puzzle.

Texas A&M is hoping for some good news for the men's basketball program this week when Texas State forward Isiah Small is expected to announce where he will be playing out his last year of eligibility.

The announcement is expected this Wednesday, July 14, at 2 pm central time.

The Aggies are one of just a few schools hoping for the services of Small. Texas Tech, DePaul, and Texas are all expected to be in the running.

Small played the last two seasons at Texas State after spending two previous seasons at Seward County.

Small started 24 or 25 games he appeared in and averaged 10.9 points per game (No. 30 in the Sun Belt) behind a 53.9 field goal percentage (No. 7 in the Sun Belt), 5.8 rebounds per game (No. 6 in the Sun. Belt), and shot 42-percent from behind the 3-point line.

He finished his senior season with the Bobcats tied at No. 8 all-time in the school's record book with 58 blocks, registered 13 games with 10 or more points, including three games with 20 or more points.

Texas A&M has indicated to Small he could play multiple positions for the Aggies to help spread the floor.

The Bobcats finished the 2020 season 18-7 (12-3 Sun Belt) but fell to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament opening game.

Small is an effective outside shooter who, at 6'8" can also impact the game with his length. He led the bobcats last season with 31 blocks and also had 21 steals.

Sims could bring a lot to the proverbial basketball table should he decide to choose Texas A&M basketball for his final NCAA season.

