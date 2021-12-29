Aggie Women Set to Open SEC Action Against Vanderbilt

After a 10-day break, the Texas A&M Aggies women’s basketball team is set to begin Southeastern Conference play when they host Vanderbilt on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Aggies (10-2) are No. 23 in the nation entering SEC action and are attempting to defend their 2021 regular-season title. Head coach Gary Blair is retiring at the end of this season, and he learned last week he was a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the first time.

Texas A&M left off with a 77-51 victory over UTSA on Dec. 20 in which Aaliyah Patty set career highs with 20 points and 18 rebounds.

That game pushed Patty’s team lead in rebounds to 7.1 per game.

The Aggies are built around the talents of Kayla Wells, Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts. Wells leads the Aggies with 17.5 points per game, while Nixon is averaging 14.5 points per game and has a team-high 47 assists. Pitts is the third Aggie in double figures, averaging 10.8 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Qadashah Hoppie is the team’s leading 3-point shooter by percentage (48.5 percent), but Nixon and Pitts lead the Aggies in terms of total made 3-pointers with 29 and 26 made 3-pointers, respectively.

Vanderbilt (8-5) is the ‘worst’ team in the SEC in the standings, but with a winning record, the Commodores make a formidable opponent. Vandy has had a consistent starting lineup, with four players starting every game — Brinae Alexander, Jordyn Cambridge, Demi Washington and Kaylon Smith. Alexander is the Commodores’ leading scorer with 13.8 points per game, while Cambridge adds 10.4 points per game. Iyana Moore, who hasn’t started a game yet this season, averages 9.9 points per game.

Moore's average cleared 10 points per game after Vandy's 94-42 win over Alabama State when she finished with a career-high 32 points and her nine 3-pointers set a Vanderbilt single-game record.

Cambridge and Smith both average more than five rebounds per game, while Cambridge also has a team-leading 56 assists.

After facing Vanderbilt, the Aggies jump full bore into SEC action with a run of ranked opponents — No. 19 LSU on Jan. 2, No. 7 Tennessee on Jan. 6, unranked Florida on Jan. 9, No. 1 South Carolina on Jan. 13, unranked Auburn on Jan. 16 and unranked Ole Miss on Jan. 20.

While Florida, Auburn, and Ole Miss are unranked, all have at least eight wins.

