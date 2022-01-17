Aggie Women Win First SEC Game of Season, Beat Auburn
The Texas A&M Aggie women claimed a much-needed win on Sunday, defeating Auburn, 71-53, as the Aggies won their first SEC game of the season.
The Aggies (11-6, 1-4) had lost their first four games in SEC action, and three were to ranked teams — LSU, Tennessee and South Carolina. The Aggies found an opponent in Auburn (8-8, 0-5) that was also without a league win three weeks in to SEC action.
The Aggies were dominant in the first half, building a 44-18 lead. The Tigers never made the game meaningful.
Sydnee Roby came off the bench to score a game-high 20 points for the Aggies, along with a team-high eight rebounds. She missed just three shots from the field.
Kayla Wells added 15 points for Texas A&M, while Jordan Nixon had 10 points and a team-high five assists. Destiny Pitts returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s loss to South Carolina due to COVID protocols and scored six points in 25 minutes.
Aicha Coulibaly led Auburn with 15 points and nine rebounds. Sania Wells added 10 points.
The Aggies enter a stretch in which they hope to claw their way back up the SEC standings. Next up is Ole Miss on Thursday. The Rebels beat Mississippi State on Sunday to improve to 15-2 on the season. That game is set for 7 p.m.
After that, the Aggies face Missouri next Sunday, followed by Mississippi State on Jan. 30 and Arkansas on Feb. 3.
