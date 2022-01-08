Aggies Outlast Razorbacks to Claim Sixth Straight Victory

The Texas A&M Aggies nearly lost a 17-point lead in the second half, but managed to outlast Arkansas to win their sixth straight game, defeating the Razorbacks, 86-81, at Reed Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas, faced with a three-point deficit with seven seconds left, called a timeout with Davonte Davis preparing to shoot his second free throw. Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman opted to have Davis miss the second free throw intentionally in order to rebound the miss and try and tie the game with a 3-pointer. But, Davis stepped across the free-throw line before his attempt hit the rim, leading to a violation that gave the Aggies the ball.

After an Aggies time out, Marcus Williams caught a long inbounds pass, drew a foul and made two free throws to ice the game.

Arkansas (10-5, 0-3 in Southeastern Conference), desperately trying to avoid its fifth loss in its last six games, chipped away at the Aggies’ double-digit lead throughout the second half, and shaved the lead down to 79-78 with 1:06 left on a JD Notae basket. Notae had a game-high 33 points.

The Aggies made it a two-possession game on Quentin Jackson’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds left, making it 82-78 Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0). Jackson ended up with 16 points, and that was his only 3-pointer of the game.

Officials called Williams for a blocking foul with 27 seconds left, leading to a pair of free throws by Davis, who scored 11 points. He made both to cut the Aggie lead to 82-80.

But Texas A&M answered with two free throws from Hassan Diarra, who was a 55.6 percent free throw shooter entering the game. But he made both free throws to push the Aggies’ lead back to 84-80 with 14 seconds left.

The Aggies have won six straight games and have won nine of their last 10 games. While they’re not receiving votes in the AP Top 25, the Aggies are making a case for votes under third-year head coach Buzz Williams.

Jackson wasn’t the only Aggie in double figures. Four other Texas A&M players scored at least 11 points — Henry Coleman III had 14, Andre Gordon had 13, Tyrece Radford had 12 and Wade Taylor IV had 11. Coleman nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds.

Texas A&M overcame a sluggish first 10 minutes of the game, coupled with a hot start by the Razorbacks, to claim its second straight SEC win. The Aggies shot out of the gate in the second half, thanks to relentless defense and a scorching shooting start, shooting 66 percent from the floor during a stretch in which at one point the Aggies were on a 13-0 run to build a 53-41, which grew to as much as 17 points.

Notae wasn’t the only Razorback in double figures. Stanley Umude had eight of the Razorbacks’ first 17 points of the game. But, he finished with 10 points and fouled out with more than 13 minutes to play in the game. Jaylin Williams added 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double.

The Aggies continued their best start since the 2015-16 season when they started 12-1.

The Aggies remain in College Station to host Ole Miss on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., a game that will be carried by the SEC Network.

