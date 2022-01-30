Texas A&M Women Continue Free-Fall in SEC

The malaise continued for the Texas A&M women on Sunday, as the Aggies lost at the Mississippi State Bulldogs 78-58.

The Aggies (11-9, 1-7 SEC) were off for a week, but the break didn’t seem to help Texas A&M re-calibrate in coach Gary Blair’s final season.

The Aggies have now lost eight of their last 10 games, dating back to a Dec. 12 road loss to TCU. The Aggies have also lost three in a row.

The Bulldogs (13-7, 4-4) shot great throughout the contest, finishing at 57 percent from the floor, including 64.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line. MSU led 41-23 lead at halftime and never allowed the Aggies to get close. Texas A&M shot 40 percent and only 20 percent on 3s.

Anastasia Hayes led the Bulldogs with 22 points and seven assists. Also in double figures in scoring were Jerkaila Jordan (18), Aislynn Hayes (14), Caterrion Thompson (12) and Myah Taylor (10). Jordan led the Bulldogs with nine rebounds.

For the Aggies, Kayla Wells led the way with 17 points. Destiny Pitts added 10 points. Aaliyah Patty had nine points and eight rebounds.

Earlier Sunday in the SEC, No. 1 South Carolina defeated Florida 62-50; No. 12 LSU defeated Kentucky 78-69; No. 15 Georgia defeated No. 24 Ole Miss 62-52; and Vanderbilt defeated Auburn 81-66.

The Aggies will host Arkansas on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Reed Arena. Blair coached the Razorbacks from 1993-2002, winning 198 games, going to NCAA Tournaments and winning the 1999 WNIT title. This will be the second time Blair has squared off against a team he used to coach this season.The Aggies hosted Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 18, where Blair coached from 1985-93.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.