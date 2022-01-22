Aggie Men, Women Play Part in Bracketology

Aggie Men, Women Feeling the ‘Bubble’ in ESPN Bracketology
Both the Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams are fighting a battle on the NCAA Tournament bubble in the latest ESPN Bracketology released on Friday.
The men’s field was compiled by Joe Lunardi, while the women’s field was compiled by Charlie Crème.
The Aggie men, who are coming off a close loss to Kentucky, are considered the ‘First Team Out’ in the field, according to Lunardi. That’s good news for Texas A&M, which was in the same spot when Lunardi released his last 68-team field on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Aggie women — who are in a month-long slump and have an under-.500 record in the SEC — are still in the field, albeit as one of the ‘Last Four In,’ according to Crème.
That would put a No. 11-seeded Texas A&M in a ‘First Four’ game against USC, with the winner facing No. 6 seed Kansas State. It would also put them in a bracket congested with two other SEC teams — No. 2 seed LSU and No. 9 seed Arkansas.
The SEC men had six bids in Friday’s update and the SEC women had eight bids, including the No. 1 overall seed in South Carolina.
SEC Men’s Bracketology (as of Jan. 21)
Midwest Region (Chicago)
No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 16 Southern-UNCW winner
East Region (Philadelphia)
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Wagner
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Chattanooga
West Region (San Francisco)
No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Florida State-TCU winner
South Region (San Antonio)
No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Oakland
No. 11 Florida-Oregon winner vs. No. 6 Providence
SEC Women’s Bracketology (as of Jan. 21)
Bridgeport Region
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Belmont
No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 UCF
Greensboro Region
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Wofford-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi winner
Wichita Region
No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 16 Jackson State
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Gonzaga-UCLA winner
South Region (San Antonio)
No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Fairfield
No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Nebraska
No. 11 Texas A&M-USC winner vs. No. 6 Kansas State
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.