Aggie Men, Women Play Part in Bracketology

Both the Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams are fighting a battle on the NCAA Tournament bubble in the latest ESPN Bracketology released on Friday.

The men’s field was compiled by Joe Lunardi, while the women’s field was compiled by Charlie Crème.

The Aggie men, who are coming off a close loss to Kentucky, are considered the ‘First Team Out’ in the field, according to Lunardi. That’s good news for Texas A&M, which was in the same spot when Lunardi released his last 68-team field on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Aggie women — who are in a month-long slump and have an under-.500 record in the SEC — are still in the field, albeit as one of the ‘Last Four In,’ according to Crème.

That would put a No. 11-seeded Texas A&M in a ‘First Four’ game against USC, with the winner facing No. 6 seed Kansas State. It would also put them in a bracket congested with two other SEC teams — No. 2 seed LSU and No. 9 seed Arkansas.

The SEC men had six bids in Friday’s update and the SEC women had eight bids, including the No. 1 overall seed in South Carolina.

SEC Men’s Bracketology (as of Jan. 21)

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 16 Southern-UNCW winner

East Region (Philadelphia)

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Wagner

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Chattanooga

West Region (San Francisco)

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Florida State-TCU winner

South Region (San Antonio)

No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Oakland

No. 11 Florida-Oregon winner vs. No. 6 Providence

SEC Women’s Bracketology (as of Jan. 21)

Bridgeport Region

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Belmont

No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 UCF

Greensboro Region

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Wofford-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi winner

Wichita Region

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 16 Jackson State

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Gonzaga-UCLA winner

South Region (San Antonio)

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Fairfield

No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Nebraska

No. 11 Texas A&M-USC winner vs. No. 6 Kansas State

