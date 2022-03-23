Texas A&M Looks To Defeat Wake Forest: NIT Third Round Live Game Log
Texas A&M needs one more win before the game reaches the big stage. A victory over Wake Forest will send the men's basketball team to their own 'Final Four' in the NIT in New York City Saturday.
The Aggies (25-12) finished the regular season with a 9-9 SEC record. An improbable run in the SEC Tournament made it seem as if A&M was on the cusp of the NCAA tournament. A loss to Tennessee in the title game ended that thought.
Prior to losing in Tampa Bay, A&M won seven straight outings and eight of its last nine. The Aggies picked up a 74-62 win over Alcorn State in the first round of the NIT and later took down Oregon on Saturday.
A win over the Demon Deacons (25-9) moves A&M into the driver's seat of a shot at the NIT title in the Big Apple. For now, the Aggies must finish their perfect NIT winning streak at Reed Arena before thinking of grandeur moments in the Buzz Williams era.
Follow along with AllAggies.com as the Aggies take on the Demon Deacons and look to advance in the NIT
The winner of Wake Forest and Texas A&M will face the winner of BYU and Washington State in the semifinal at Madison Square Garden on March 29. Follow along with AllAggies.com for up to date information of everything happening in Wednesday's action.
