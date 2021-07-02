Aggies Women's Basketball Signs Sydnee Roby

Roby comes to College Station after spending her first two years in college at the University of Miami. As a 6'3 post player, she appeared in 50 games for 'The U', averaging 8.7 minutes per game.

During her sophomore campaign, she was proficient on the offensive boards, gaining an extra possession for her team in thirteen consecutive games to start the year.

She tallied more offensive rebounds with 51, than she did defensive rebounds, 48, throughout her time at Miami.

Roby is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin product who recorded 10 points and five rebounds in only 14 minutes of play during an 80-71 victory against Clemson on January 3, 2021.

On November 30, 2019, Roby scored 11 points with 5-of-5 shooting from the field in 13 minutes against Miami (OH).

Roby played high school basketball at Rufus King High School where she was named both the 2017-2018 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year and Associated Press Wisconsin Player of the Year.

During that 2017-2018 season, she averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds per contest. The following season, her senior campaign, Roby led her club to a 26-4 record and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the WIAAWI Division I Girls Basketball State Championships.

Roby was ranked highly coming out of high school, and her mother, Essie Washington, played college basketball at Grambling State and Howard University. Washington then played professionally for the Virginia Wave of the WNBA.

