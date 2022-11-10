Talented Basketball Recruit Commits to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M mens basketball season is off to a good start after the Aggies' 84-57 win over Louisiana Monroe to open the year, and now the Aggies picked up a commitment from one of the nation's top prospects. Combo guard Bryce Lindsay, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, announced his decision to attend Texas A&M on Wednesday evening.

Lindsay, a 6-foot-3 guard who has offers from West Virginia and South Carolina as well, is considered one of the top 200 prospects in the Class of 2023. The Maryland native was committed to the Gamecocks until earlier this spring when he reopened his recruitment after South Carolina made a coaching change. The Aggies made a hard push for the talented scorer and now they have their first commit in the 2023 class.

The senior guard is considered one of the better shooter in the class, having displayed a reliable accuracy from deep. That 3-point shooting will go a long way towards getting him on the court, as the Aggies could always use a boost in their percentage from beyond the arc.

Although he's listed as a combo guard, the hope is that Lindsay can transition to more of a lead guard role at A&M. He expressed his desire to play point guard, and there's certainly an opportunity for him to step in right away. Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams has to be excited about the prospect of a talented ball handler like Lindsay donning the white and maroon, especially with his long-range shot making ability.

The Aggies (1-0) will play Friday night against Abilene Christian, with their newest recruit likely keeping a close eye.

