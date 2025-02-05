Former Texas A&M Forward Included In NBA Trade Deadline Deal
With the NBA trade deadline looming, blockbuster deals have been ringing out of NBA front offices.
Late Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks for Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris, and star player Luka Doncic in a mind-boggling trade that baffled many fans and NBA players and analysts alike.
On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings struck a deal with the San Antonio Spurs that sent star guard De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio in exchange for Zach LaVine.
And now, Wednesday morning, former Texas A&M Aggies small forward Khris Middleton was traded by the Milwaukee Bucks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Kyle Kuzma.
Middleton, a three-time NBA All-Star that shined at Reed Arena for the Aggies from 2009 to 2012, was selected in the second round with the 39th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.
He would spend only one season in Motor City before being involved in the Brandon Jennings trade that landed Middleton in Milwaukee, where he has been ever since.
In 2021, Middleton and two-time MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the franchise's first-ever NBA championship, defeating Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in six games.
With the Wizards lacking in star power, Middleton seems like a solid temporary answer to their problem as he plays in his age-33 season. Middleton averaged 20 points a game for the Bucks during their title run, and has still been averaging a steady 15 points per game now.
Middleton was also a gold medalist at the Summer Olympics in 2021 with Team USA.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms
MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners
MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question
MORE: Trey Zuhn Announces Return to Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'maj Reed-Adams Named Among Nation's Top Run Blockers