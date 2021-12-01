Gary Blair Has Tied The Wins Record For A&M Basketball

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Gary Blair Ties A&M Wins Record With 65-50 Win Over Little Rock

    Gary Blair has tied the record for the most wins in A&M basketball history
    Texas A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair tied the school record for career wins on Wednesday, after the Aggies defeated the Little Rock Trojans 65-50 at Reed Arena.

    The Aggies were led by starting guard Kayla Wells, who finished the game with 15 points in 35 minutes, to go along with three assists and three rebounds.

    Wells was 5 of 9 from the field and 1 of two from three on the evening. 

    Destiny Pitts also added 15 points off of the bench, hitting 5 of 6 shots from the field, all of which came from three adding four rebounds in her 24 minutes of action. 

    Aaliyah Patty also got involved in the action on the offensive end, scoring 11 points in 20 minutes, and going 5 of 10 from the field. Patty also added 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block for the game. 

    As a team, the Aggies hit 46.2 percent from the floor and 47.1 percent from three, while holding the Trojans to just 33-percent shooting, and 12.5 percent from beyond the arc.

    With the win, the Aggies not only moved to an undefeated 8-0 on the season, but gave Blair 438 wins for his career, tying Shelby Metcalf’s previous record from 1963-90.

    Next up for the Aggies will face their arch-rival Texas Longhorns in the Big 12/SEC challenge on Sunday at Reed Arena at 3 PM, with the game set to be broadcast on SEC Network.

