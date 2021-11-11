Henry Coleman III Leads Aggies To Season-Opening Win

Henry Coleman III scored 27 points to lead the Texas A&M Aggies to a 64-46 win over the North Florida Ospreys in the season opener at Reed Arena on Wednesday night.

Coleman’s evening rendered Texas A&M’s inability to hit the 3-pointer a moot point. Coleman scored 19 points in the first half in his first official start for the Aggies (1-0).

Coleman played for Duke as a freshman last season but really didn’t make an impact. He played in 19 games and averaged 1.1 points with 1.4 rebounds per game. Coleman never scored more than four points in a regular-season game before he went off on the Ospreys (0-2).

Coleman shot 8-of-10 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line in the first half, more than making up for the fact that the rest of the Aggies’ starting lineup struggled in the first 20 minutes. The rest of the Aggies shot 6-of-23 from the field.

Coleman cooled off in the second half, but so did North Florida’s shooting, as they finished the game under 40 percent from the floor. Carter Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 14 points. A&M had a 50-41 lead with 7:01 left, their largest of the game, and built from there.

Texas A&M struggled from the 3-point line, missing their first 11 attempts before Marcus Williams and Andre Gordon finally broke the drought in the final few minutes. Williams ended up with 11 points.

Aggies head coach Buzz Williams was not on the bench for Wednesday’s opener, as he’s suspended for the Aggies’ first two games due to NCAA probationary penalties levied earlier this year. Devin Johnson served as the acting head coach.

The Aggies had a 36-32 halftime lead, but they struggled from the 3-point line. In fact, the 3-pointer is what kept the Ospreys in the game. By halftime, UNF had as many made 3-pointers (5) as the Aggies had attempted.

Still, the Aggies started the game on an 8-0 run, which UNF cut to a 15-15 all time with 12:39 left in the first half. From there, the lead traded hands a few times before Hendricksen missed a 3-pointer that would have given the Ospreys the lead with about six seconds left. At the other end, Ethan Henderson’s lay-up gave the Aggies a four-point lead.

North Florida played on back-to-back nights. The Ospreys lost to Texas Tech, 89-74, on Tuesday night in Lubbock.

The Aggies are in the midst of a four-game homestand. They’ll host Abilene Christian on Friday at 7 p.m.

