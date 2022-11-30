How to Watch, Preview: Texas A&M Aggies vs. SMU Mustangs

Texas A&M will face off with in-state rival SMU in a Wednesday night matchup that will see the Aggies try to extend their current two-game win streak. The Aggies are 4-2 so far this year under head coach Buzz Williams, who's in his fourth season at the helm for A&M. They'll host the Mustangs in this one, who enter the game with a record of 3-3, having won two of their last three contests.

A&M guard Wade Taylor IV leads the Aggies in scoring with 15.3 points per game, but it was fellow guard Tyrece Radford who poured in 31 points to lead the charge in A&M's most recent outing. That was an 82-66 victory over DePaul in which Taylor still added 21 points and six steals to the Aggies' winning effort. Those two will be counted on tonight to deliver baskets in clutch moments to keep Texas A&M out in front on their home court.

For the Mustangs, the go-to guy is guard Zurich Phelps, who averages 18.5 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, leading the team in all three of those categories. Forward Efe Odigie mans the front court for SMU, nearly averaging a double-double with 9.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. It will be imperative for Aggies' big men like Henry Coleman III to keep Odigie off the boards.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and keep up with tonight's game.

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. SMU Mustangs

Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. (CT)

Where: College Station, Texas-- Reed Arena

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M minus-12

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-110,-901) , SMU (-118, +500)

TV/Streaming: ESPN + (SEC Network)

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 390

