Intriguing Transfer Guard Set to Visit Texas A&M
Despite the Buzz Williams departure taking the headlines for Texas A&M basketball, life moves on and transfer visits continue.
According to Dushawn London from 247, Sam Lewis, the Toledo transfer guard is set to visit Aggieland on Monday, April 7th.
The 6'6" sophomore guard averaged 16.2 points, 1.2 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in his thirty-three stars as a Toledo Rocket. Lewis scored in double figures in all but two of his games this year.
Sam Lewis experienced growing pains during his freshman season, averaging just 3.6 points per game while struggling with consistency in limited action, playing only 11 minutes per game.
However, the Chicago native made an incredible bounce back in his sophomore season, earning All-MAC Second Team honors in the Mid-American Conference.
“He’s a talented player,” Toledo head coach Todd Kowalczyk said. “He’s got great positional size for a 2 guard. He’s all of 6-foot-5, maybe 6-6. He’s got good length. He defends. He plays hard. When he’s engaged mentally, he’s an all-league caliber player.”
Lewis knocked down 43.3% of his shots from 3-point range, which ranked second in the MAC. His sharpshooting ability would be a much-needed addition to an Aggie program that ranked at the bottom of the SEC in three-point shooting percentage averaging 31% per game.
Whoever A&M Athletic Director Trev Alberts decides to replace Buzz with, Sam Lewis could be a key piece for an Aggie side that is officially in rebuild mode.